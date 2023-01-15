Junior Cotillion shows skills on the dance floor





Little Rock Junior Cotillion closed its 74th season Dec. 3 with the Holly Ball held in the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Little Rock Convention Center.

Central Arkansas students in fifth through eighth grades displayed their dancing and manners to their parents. A highlight of the evening was announcing the kings and queens and eighth grade ideal girl and boy and best dancers. They were:

Fifth Grade King and Queen: Sam Peeler, son of Betsy and Michael Peeler; and Eva Holleman, daughter of Emily and Chris Holleman

Sixth Grade King and Queen: Thomas Grotte, son of Elizabeth and Shawn Grotte; and Whitney Prejean, daughter of Laura and Ryan Prejean

Seventh Grade King and Queen: Deckard Griffin, son of Amber and Cody Griffin; and Eleanor Tilbury, and daughter of Elizabeth and Van Tilbury

Eighth Grade Ideal Boy and Girl: Silas Smith, son of Lee and Zachary Smith; and Sam Seiter, daughter of Kristen and John Seiter

Eighth Grade Best Dancers: Beckett Glancy, son of Margaux and Christopher Glancy; and Annette Smith, daughter of Morgan and Isaac Smith.

Little Rock Junior Cotillion, directed by Kathleen Joiner, will resume in September.

-- Story and photos

Special to

the Democrat-Gazette



