Junior League of Little Rock celebrates centennial birthday





In its 100 years, the Junior League of Little Rock has been a driving force in the creation of many well-known initiatives and institutions.

The Arkansas Arts Center (now the Museum of Fine Arts). Riverfest. Potluck. The Museum of Discovery. Gaines House. Volunteers in Public Schools. Seven on Your Side. And the list goes on and on.

The Little Rock Junior League was founded in 1922. The covid-19 pandemic put the kibosh on festivities last year but that is OK with the members since the club's calendar year is from June 1 to May 31, making 2023 the perfect time to celebrate its centennial birthday.

On Jan. 28, the league will host its Centennial Gala at the Junior League Building on Scott Street, ringing in the next century of volunteerism. Its theme is "Legacy of Impact" and reflects more than 70 projects that the league has played a role in developing since its inception.

Jan Hundley and Jennifer Ronnel are co-chairing the organization's community impact subcommittee

More than a decade ago, the league began planning for the 100-year celebration and saved $10,000 annually -- accumulating $100,000. In 2020, Hundley and Ronnel began interviewing community leaders on the needs of the area. The league decided to focus its centennial budget on early childhood education.

"There's been so much research that the earlier you start kids with learning, the better," Hundley says. "Early pre-K education, quality child care, hunger relief and literacy became our focuses."

Some of that money was spent at the Rockefeller Early Childhood Education Center -- the only facility in Little Rock that focuses entirely on pre-kindergarten education for children ages 2-4. The center also offers a day care.

The Junior League spent $13,500 of its centennial fund to build a media center, update an indoor play area and hold a book fair at Rockefeller.

Money was also given to other nonprofit organizations that reflect the league's focus on early childhood education.

"We really try to stretch it and make it go a long way and do a little for a lot of organizations," Hundley says. "Part of our centennial is trying to get people to remember their time in the league and some people have had parties for their provisional class. ... It's been fun."

Hundley was the league's president from 1997-98. She is now a sustaining member who helps younger women in the organization.

Hundley's introduction into the Junior League was in 1984 when she was invited to join a club in Pine Bluff. At that time, membership was by invitation-only. Now the clubs welcome all women who would like to be a member.

"Most women were not working and they were not working full time if they did any kind of work," Hundley says of the members in the mid 1980s. "I was the first full-time working president."

Hundley has a degree in accounting. When she was the league's president, she was administrator of the Orthopedic Department at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She retired from her last job but still works during tax season for a small accounting firm.

"Now everybody works. It's very diverse. It's working women mainly -- there may be a few who don't work," Hundley says of the league's current makeup. "It's a lot of professional women from all economic backgrounds. It's very different and I think it is very representative of the community."

Ronnel joined a Junior League in the Washington area a few years after graduating from college in the early 1990s. When she moved to Little Rock in 1998, she transferred her membership to the Little Rock Junior League, which helped her navigate her new hometown.

"The Junior League is a fantastic group of women who are committed to making the community a better place so that's No. 1 for me," Ronnel says of her involvement in the organization.

When she initially joined the Junior League in her early 20s, Ronnel was looking for an opportunity to do volunteer work as well as obtain leadership and nonprofit governance training. She says she learned to run meetings as well as become the editor of a Junior League magazine.

Ronnel moved to Little Rock so her husband, Steve, could work in his family business and they could raise a family near his parents. She initially worked at Mitchell Williams law firm and then became senior counsel at her husband's family business, Metal Recycling Corporation.

Ronnel was the Little Rock Junior League president in 2006-2007 and Hundley was her sustaining member adviser.

"It's really meant to be an opportunity as an organization to celebrate 100 years and all of the work we have done to set up the organization for success for the next century," Ronnel says of the 100-year birthday of the organization.

While it is a century old, the Junior League of Little Rock is not even close to being the oldest club in existence. The first Junior League was founded in 1901 by a 19-year-old New York debutante who mobilized 80 other young women to improve child health, nutrition and literacy of immigrants who were living on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Today there are more than 125,000 women in some 295 leagues in four countries.

The Centennial Gala is open to anyone who wants to buy a ticket, whether or not they have been involved with the Junior League of Little Rock. For more information on how to buy tickets, call (501) 375-5557.





Jennifer Ronnel and Jan Hundley are both past presidents of the Junior League of Little Rock and are part of a team that is ringing in the organization’s next century of volunteerism. The league’s centennial theme is “Legacy of Impact” and reflects more than 70 projects that the league has played a role in developing since its beginning. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)







