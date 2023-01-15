LIVE Music: Steve Trevino plays TempleLive; Wade Bowen at Majestic

He can "speak wife fluently." He never calls "the guys" for help on a home project. And he knows better than to "make his own decisions" since decision-making is a privilege reserved solely for his wife Renae. Steve "America's Favorite Husband" Trevino performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at TempleLive. Coming up are Jason Boland & The Stragglers at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Chapel Hart at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Chris Cagle at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Ashley McBryde at 8 p.m. Feb. 24; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; and Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5. TempleLive is located at 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. Tickets and more information at fortsmith.templelive.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Wade Bowen performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 21; Paul Cauthen and Early James perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 4; Carson Jeffery and The Lowdown Drifters perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave.

• Woody and Sunshine perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 20; The Fighting Side performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 21; Mildenhall with special guests Fight Dream play at 8 p.m. Jan. 27; and Like Before plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

• Muddy Boots Line Dancing starts at 6:30 p.m. and The Cliff Boone Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19; Johnny Dale Roberts plays at 5 p.m. and The Richard Rauch Band at 9 p.m. Jan. 20 at Lee Creek Tavern in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

• Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. "A" St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.