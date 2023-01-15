Local notes: Give blood in January

CBCO

First responders from Prairie Grove are uniting with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area healthcare facilities, for the third annual Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive.

The blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at Prairie Grove High School in the cafeteria.

The Boots and Badges Blood Drive is a fun event which provides an opportunity for the community to come together and support local patients, while at the same time honoring area first responders for the work they do every day. It is also a friendly competition between fire and police departments with a traveling trophy awarded to the department with the strongest showing.

All donors will receive a special Boots and Badges T-shirt, while supplies last. To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.

Red Cross

This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need -- while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona -- by giving blood.

In partnership with the National Football League, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma before Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII including round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Bella Vista: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 30, New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road

Gravette: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 East Locust St.

Farmington: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan 30, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 Old Missouri Road

Springdale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 18, Springdale Recreation Center, 1906 Cambridge St.

Information: redcrossblood.org.