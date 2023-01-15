Police beat: LR man, 59, faces child porn charges

LR man, 59, faces child porn charges

Little Rock police on Friday arrested a man who is facing multiple child pornography charges with more possible, according to an arrest report.

Officers served a search warrant at a 2114 Vancouver Drive residence and arrested Robert Bemis, 59, of Little Rock.

The search, which stemmed at least in part from five tips to the Cyber Tip Line run by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, resulted in Bemis being charged with nine counts of distributing, producing, or viewing child pornography.

The report noted that the investigation is ongoing and Bemis may face further charges.