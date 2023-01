Little Rock police in a Saturday news release identified a woman stabbed to death on Wednesday.

The victim, who was identified at Tiffany Williams, 36, was found wrapped in blankets in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1001 Breckenridge Drive.

Police arrested Chelsea McKenzly, 28, who authorities identified as Williams' ex-girlfriend. McKenzly called police to report a burglary and said that she found Williams dead inside, but later admitted to stabbing her during an argument.