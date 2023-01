Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

William Albert Brown, 42, and Amber Grayce Studdard 36, both of Star City, recorded Jan. 9, 2023.

Audrick Tormane Davis, 28, and Rochell Cierra Smith, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 12.

Justin Howard Simmons, 40, and Jessica Lauren Simmons, 33, both of DeWitt, recorded Jan. 9.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Court Office:

Lucas Michael Henderson v. Nicole Henderson, granted Jan. 5.

Lisa A. Daniel v. Roy Daniel, granted Jan. 10.

Nathaniel Bolden v. Shaqueen White, granted Jan. 13.

Amber Nichole White v. Kevin Williams, granted Dec. 19, 2022.