Martin Luther King Jr day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected Monday by the holiday:

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: Routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: Routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday's routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: Routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday's routes will be picked up Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Routes will run one day late.

South of the river: Routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices are closed Monday.

Jacksonville: Offices are closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices are closed Monday.

Little Rock: Offices are closed Monday.

Maumelle: Offices are closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Offices are closed Monday.

Sherwood: Offices are closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Offices are closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Offices are closed Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices are closed Monday.

State: Offices are closed Monday.

Federal: Offices are closed Monday.

State Capitol: Offices closed Monday. The building remains open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on holidays.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are closed Monday.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed Monday. Deliveries will not be made, and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed Monday.

Little Rock: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Pulaski County Special: Closed Monday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Metro services will run Monday. Offices will be open.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices are closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of MLK Jr.'s Birthday. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.