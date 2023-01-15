Mills, Gregory find winning ways

Joe "Zip" Gregory has done a lot, seen a lot and witnessed a lot when it comes to high school basketball.

He had an all-everything playing career when he suited up for Little Rock Central and Joe T. Robinson, and now he's getting to experience the other side of things as the girls head coach at Mills.

However, there was a little something different filtering inside him just before his Lady Comets were set to open the 2022-23 season against Mount St. Mary in early November, He admitted it was literally an emotion he hadn't encountered at any stage of high school basketball.

But there was a perfectly good explanation as to why he was feeling the way he was. Actually, there were two.

"I'd never gotten a chance to coach my daughters, Jordan and Jeneva, at the same time until this year," Gregory said with a grin. "I'd coached Jordan since AAU ball, but I'd never had a chance to coach Jeneva ever, not even in church league basketball. To get that opportunity with both at the same time in high school ball ... it's special."

That affinity is a three-way street for the Gregorys, who've helped turn a girls program that was once considered an also-ran among high school hoops circles into a certified competitor in less than two years.

Yet, the notion of transforming Mills into a worthy opponent, especially after what it displayed during a dismal stretch from 2019-22, didn't seem realistic, let alone possible, no matter who was roaming, sitting or standing along the sidelines inside The Galaxy Gymnasium.

Two years before Gregory was hired as coach, Mills lost its final 14 games to cap a 2-22 finish. The following season in 2020-21, the Lady Comets went 0-17 and lost every game by at least 24 points.

There were times where effort and interest among the players appeared to be lacking during that 31-game losing streak, but Gregory wasn't oblivious to any of it. He knew exactly what he'd be up against when he took over the program in the summer of 2021.

Still, just to put into perspective how bad things had gotten for the Lady Comets, they scored more than 30 points just once the season before Gregory arrived and five times total during that entire losing skid.

Everything wasn't exactly peachy in his first season at the helm, either. In fact, things weren't good at all from an overall results standpoint.

"We had players come and go," he said. "They were playing hard, but it's tough when you're trying to completely change the culture of a program, especially one that hadn't won much and didn't know how or what it took to win games. Sometimes, all it takes is one to get everyone to change their mindset."

Winning just wasn't in the cards for Mills in Gregory's first season. The Lady Comets lost all 18 of their games, 17 by 12 points or more. But there was a change in Mills, one that several opposing coaches noticed.

Nettleton Coach Tim Hawkins faced the Lady Comets twice last season while he was coaching Wynne and expressed how impressed he was with Gregory, particularly how hard and locked in he had his team playing despite having a roster bereft of the kind of talent that other teams in Mills' classification had.

That talent aspect would change in a big way in Year 2 for Gregory, starting with the addition of his two daughters.

Jeneva Gregory was an incoming freshman but had already began making waves and turning heads on the AAU circuit as a quick point guard with advanced skills as an on-ball defender. If there was a knock on her, it centered around experience factor at the varsity level. But that's where her big sister Jordan would pick up the slack.

The 5-9 senior was an all-conference and all-state tournament performer for Little Rock Parkview as an 11th-grader. She had a number of notable outings as a role player with the Lady Patriots, but she revealed that she oftentimes felt lost in the shuffle and believed she could contribute more if given the opportunity.

"Just to have that respect as a player from your coach is a big thing for me," she said. "He's my dad, of course, but he also wants to see me do better. He wants to see all of his players do well, and that's why I came over [to Mills]."

Jordan's also a major reason why the Lady Comets are unquestionably a much different group than they've been in year's past.

Despite facing constant double-teams, she's averaging a blistering 25.1 points -- including a career high of 39 against Conway Christian -- 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. Jeneva, who missed five games earlier in the season because of injury, has also been steady and averaging 7.8-points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Their combined point total alone is 10 points more than what the entire team averaged last season.

By no means have the Lady Comets suddenly become a powerhouse. Mills is 4-14 and has taken some licks, as evidenced by some glaring routs against Star City, Cabot and West Memphis. But the common denominator those trio of teams have in common is the fact they're well-established units that routinely compete for state championships. Even still, those programs had to start from the bottom at some point.

For Gregory and his group, that's precisely where they began, but they're working their way up.

"We're all trying to get better," Jeneva said. "When my dad got his first win, we all poured water on him in the locker room because we all were genuinely happy. And not just for him, but for everyone on the team. Nobody really believed in us, but after that game, we realized that there was nowhere to go but up, and that's what we plan to do."

Gregory's first victory at Mills -- a 56-39 win over Little Rock Hall -- snapped a streak of 50 straight losses for the Lady Comets. They've also beaten Class 5A Mount St. Mary -- after losing to the Belles in the season-opener -- Carlisle and Clarendon while playing well against others, including Star City in a rematch. The Lady Bulldogs beat Mills 66-21 on Nov. 19 but were in a battle with the Lady Comets for more than two quarters earlier this week before pulling away in the second half for a 65-46 win.

That kind of progress is what the Gregorys expected all along when they linked up. Both Jordan and Jeneva pointed to the belief that everyone on the team has bought in to what their father has been selling, and everyone loves the renaissance that's in the works.

The two sisters also said they love the fact that they're getting a shot to play for a guy who did what they're doing more than two decades ago.

"We have to hear it all the time at home," a laughing Jeneva said in referring to her father reminding them of what he accomplish as a high school player. "All the time, but in a way, it's motivation for us."

Jordan, too, agreed that the motivation to succeed is there, but she also mentioned the things she and her sibling have had to get used to under his tutelage.

"Separating the situation as a coach and as a dad," she said. "On the court, you've got to know that's coach, but when you get home, he's dad. But it's always love, and it's great to be in that position."

Even if his daughters weren't lock and step with him at Mills, Gregory relayed that his overall mission would still be the same. He treats Jordan and Jeneva just like any of his other players, and that was on full display during a recent practice session.

But again, he's well in tune with what he's doing right now and fully intends to take advantage of it.

"I get the opportunity to do something that a lot of people wish they could do," he said. "Sometimes it's a tug-of-war with them, and that's where I've got to separate coach from dad, too. But as a team, I love what we're doing.

"There's no jealousy, no envy or anything like that with this group. Everyone wants to see the other succeed, and it starts with [Jordan and Jeneva]. If they come to practice loafing and messing around, the other players will do the same. If they've got that high energy and are focused, the rest of the team will follow. But with my daughters, I wouldn't trade them for anything. ... I wouldn't trade this opportunity for anything."