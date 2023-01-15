No matter what the goals, freedom is what savers eventually buy

If you dare, join me in my head for meditations on saving.

The mechanic hands you the bill. That will be $2,000. Ouch. You wince, as you log into your online banking and see that there is $8,000 in your auto savings account. This repair will set you back on your goal to save $30,000 for your next car, but in a past life, that kind of repair would have gone on the credit card.

A broken pinky, the doctor concludes. It's the end of the year, and you are nowhere near hitting the deductible for one of your kids. The money is there nestled in a health savings account with enough to cover that or any other health event that could pop up unexpectedly. You get to turn your attention to the only thing that matters -- comforting your daughter while they set her finger.

You are buckling in for the flight returning you and your family home after a life changing experience hiking through national parks out West. The best part? It is paid for. You saved ahead and now return home without the worries of how you will cover the credit card bills over the next several months.

Your son walks across the stage as you beam with pride. They announce his college, the one you know how hard he worked to get into. You also know that the part he will be responsible to pay is covered, tucked away in his 529 plan. He will never know the pain of student loans.

These scenarios are life situations, some happy and some stressful. The common thread through all these life events is that they were all improved, made a little better, by one thing: savings. Sending some portion of money into the future (via savings) rather than keeping money in the present is a good idea. Unfortunately, it's hard to persuade people just like me to do it.

See, as an entrepreneur and a thrill seeker I love excitement and living in the moment. Having money in my checking account unspent seems to register a pain signal. Natural savers just can't understand what it is like to exist in such a brain.

Luckily, I have passports to the land of Savers and the land of Spenders, and without a doubt my residency will always be Saver Land with only brief excursions to the Spender Land.

Here is what I know: The more consistent and methodical the finances the more exciting the life. It's a funny yin and yang.

This methodical finance thing is the kind where you deposit money -- before you have a chance to spend it -- month after month into savings and retirement accounts. The intention of that future money is to protect against bad stuff that might or might not happen or fund important financial goals that are months or years away.

Spenders, I get it. On the surface this sounds terrible, right? Think about all the wonderful things that money could go to right now, in this present moment! Manicures, subscriptions, dining out, shoes! And seriously, is a vacation saved for ahead of time even fun?

Ummmmm, yes.

What I desperately want people to know is that those boring, methodical deposits weren't really about the vacations we saved for ahead of time or the car repair we could simply pay for in cash. Instead, the methodical deposits got us to the cusp of financial freedom and all the benefits that come with it.

Financial freedom is like holding water in your hand. It can only be experienced, not held. Financial freedom is living the lives of our choosing, of our own design, and our own destiny. Sure, many people who are financially shackled to jobs can luck into a life where they work and enjoy their work; but there is a difference in working because you want to rather than working because you must.

And yes, I see the argument coming at me. Money can't make you happy. We all know plenty of people who are financially independent and live frankly miserable lives. Let's not conflate happiness with the accumulation of money for the sake of it or as an arms race for power or control. Let's look at money from a new viewpoint: your relationship with money can bring you peace, if you determine what your relationship with it will be.

At the most basic level, I am urging you to consider using the accumulation of money to achieve the absence of financial stress. Financial stress takes happiness down a notch, or lots of notches. At a higher level, the accumulation of money for the goal of financial independence is about revealing life choices to you that you may have never even thought of, and to allow you to pursue the life you want to live.

Take retirement. That's a big, loaded word for something very simple. Retirement is the ability to stop working -- to buy your own time back for hopefully a pretty long period -- without giving up the quality of your lifestyle.

You don't have to wait for retirement to enjoy elements of financial independence along the way, however. Financial independence can look like the ability to leave a job and pursue a dream to start your own business or the choice for a spouse to stay home with kids. Financial independence is a fancy word for choices. Choice is freedom.

Are you in? OK, great, but here's the catch. Spending less than you make is hard, and the biggest enemies in my experience are too much house and trying to live another person's life. "Too much house" crowds out the ability to achieve a lifestyle below your means. See my past column on the rule of 14 to understand how much house is affordable in this modern era. Living another person's life epitomizes the age old adage about "keeping up with the Joneses." As Paula Pant says, "you can afford anything but not everything." If you are buying stuff you care about plus the cars or clothes or stuff other people care about, financial independence will be elusive.

My promise to you is that I will keep writing about the methodical basics of automated saving into tax efficient retirement accounts and investing prudently in low fee passive index funds. And if the opportunity presents itself to nerd out on student loan tactics or I bonds like in the past, let's do it.

But mark my word that financial independence is worth way more than the methods that get you there.

It's destination is exhilarating and priceless.

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez is founder, partner and CEO of Aptus Financial in Little Rock. She is also author of the book "But First, Save 10: The One Simple Money Move That Will Change Your Life," published by Et Alia Press. Contact her at sc@aptusfinancial.com.