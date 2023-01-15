Northwest Arkansas Community College to look at feasibility of dormitories on campus

BENTONVILLE -- There is a demand for dormitory-style housing at Northwest Arkansas Community College, according to a recently completed analysis.

Dennis Rittle, college president, said late last year the college wanted an update of a study commissioned in 2019 to determine the feasibility of a dormitory.

The college is considering what it would take to provide housing not only for students, but for its employees, its recent graduates and possibly even employees of local school districts, Rittle said in October.

"This was an item that was important to the board," Rittle said at the college's Spring Forum on Friday. "There seems to be quite a bit of support within the region, according to the study and those who have done this study."

A challenge is how to fund the project, he said.

The college and local school districts face challenges attracting employees in part because of the lack of affordable and appropriate housing in Northwest Arkansas, Rittle said last year.

A college committee will begin meeting Jan. 25 to consider the study and determine the next steps, said Grant Hodges, college executive director of community and government relations and marketing.

"We want to give our due diligence and make sure whatever we do is in the best interest of our students," Hodges said.

Committee membership has not been finalized, Hodges said Friday.

Vogt Strategic Insights, a firm based in Columbus, Ohio, did the study and suggested a dormitory for up to 120 students. Vogt did the original study in the early days of the covid-19 pandemic, which put the housing issue on hold. During a Board of Trustees meeting in August, trustees listed housing as one of the top items they'd like to see explored in the next few years.

An additional development of up to 120 units -- one that would be open to the community at large -- could be considered for construction on or near the campus. A specific site for the proposed rental housing developments hasn't been identified, according to the study.

The initial study cost the college $10,300. The refreshed study cost $6,500, Hodges said.

A 2017 state law sponsored by state Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, repealed the prohibition on community colleges constructing, maintaining or operating residence halls. Northwest Arkansas Community College officials have batted around the idea of a dormitory since. Some have visited community colleges in Missouri, Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma to better understand what's involved.

The student housing component is proposed to include 60 dormitory-style units that will be double-occupancy for a total of 120 beds. All units will include one bathroom. All units should include a study area, as well as a full kitchen including a refrigerator, stove/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave, according to the study.

Vogt recommended units offer 800 square feet of living space and be furnished with dining area furniture, desks, dressers and beds. The site's recommended monthly per-person rent is $600, or $1,200 per unit. The rate would include furnishings and utilities.

If single-occupancy rooms are offered, Vogt suggested a single-occupancy per-person monthly rent of $800.

Northwest Arkansas Community College, the largest two-year school in the state, reported an enrollment of 9,729 students last semester. Spring semester classes start Tuesday.

Nearly 80% of the enrolled students at the college are age 24 or younger. These young adult students would most likely be the primary renters of the proposed development's student housing component, according to the report.

A survey of 341 students that was part of the Vogt study showed a combined 54% said they were either somewhat or very likely to live on campus if it was affordable to them; another 28% said it was very unlikely.

When it comes to rent, 55% said they would pay between $400 and $499 to live within a mile of campus.

Also proposed is a 120-unit general occupancy market-rate rental housing development with one-, two- and three-bedrooms. The one-bedroom units should offer one bathroom, while Vogt recommended the two- and three-bedroom units offer two full bathrooms.

To compete with newer, market-rate rental alternatives, Vogt recommends unit sizes of 800 square feet for a one-bedroom unit, 1,200 for a two-bedroom unit and 1,500 for a three-bedroom unit. Recommended monthly rents for the one-, two- and three-bedroom are $1,100, $1,500 and $1,750, respectively.

Jeff Perry, superintendent of the Rogers School District, said late last year the district lost out on hiring a couple of good teachers because of what they saw in the housing market.

The district, like the college, is looking at the feasibility of establishing some kind of facilities that would offer teachers a place to live at least temporarily.

"We have had numerous conversations, but have not made any firm decisions," Perry said Thursday. "At this point, we are looking to see what the state is going to do with the budget and determine if there are any viable options to help with housing. This is still a major concern for us, but there seem to be very few legitimate options."

Bentonville has a housing affordability work group expected to reveal its findings to the City Council at its Jan. 24 meeting. The work group was established Nov. 9, 2021.

"Access to housing is one of the single biggest issues facing our community, and this is felt especially by students and by our workforce," said Bentonville council member Gayatri Agnew, a member of the work group. "I appreciate that this study validates what we saw in the housing working group and appreciate NWACC being creative and proactive about addressing housing shortages for our community."

A sign outside the Becky Paneitz Student Center on Tuesday Sept. 7 2021 advertises enrollment at Northwest Arkansas Community College. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

