FOOTBALL

Ole Miss hires Golding as DC

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is leaving for the same job at rival Mississippi. Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin announced the hiring on Saturday of Golding, who had been the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator since 2018. The 38-year-old joins Kiffin, himself a former offensive coordinator under Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, and remains in the SEC Western Division. Golding helped guide the Tide to a national championship after the 2020 season and to an appearance in the title game a year later. Alabama failed to make the College Football Playoff this season after losing two games on the final play. Golding had just over a year left on a three-year deal signed in March 2021 worth an average of $1.6 million per year, including $100,000 annual raises and a $125,000 longevity bonus each year. Defensive backs coach Charles Kelly had already left to become Deion Sanders' defensive coordinator at Colorado.

Packers' LB fined for shove

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was fined $13,261 by the NFL for the shove that led to his ejection from a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, a person familiar with the situation said. The person also said Saturday that Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was fined $11,139 for his unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty in that game and Lions running back Jamaal Williams was fined $18,566 for his two touchdown celebrations. Williams wasn't penalized during the game for either celebration dance. Walker was ejected during Detroit's go-ahead touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter of the Packers' loss. He was close behind two Lions staffers as they attended to Detroit running back D'Andre Swift, Walker's former Georgia teammate. Lions team physician Sean Lynch put his left hand on Walker's right elbow to move him away from the staffers so he could check on Swift. Walker then shoved Lynch in the back. It was Walker's second ejection during the first-round draft pick's rookie season. He was tossed from an Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo after shoving Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline.

GOLF

Buckley takes over Sony lead

Hayden Buckley started and ended the back nine at Waialae with eagles Saturday for a second consecutive 6-under 64, giving him a two-shot lead and creating some separation going into the final round of the Sony Open. Buckley holed out a wedge from 133 yards on the 10th hole. He finished his day with an approach to 2 feet on the par-5 18th hole. He was at 15-under 195, and his two-shot lead might have been the biggest surprise in a third round that at one point featured an eight-way tie for the lead. Nine of the leading 15 players at Waialae have never won on the PGA Tour. Buckley led by two over Chris Kirk (68), Ben Taylor (65) and David Lipsky (66), the Californian who has spent the majority of his career in Asia.

BASKETBALL

Three-point record broken

Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy set the NCAA career record for three-pointers on Saturday, hitting a career-best 11 three-pointers and scoring a season-high 41 points in an 87-75 win over Robert Morris. Davis shot 11 for 18 from long distance and was 15 for 26 overall. His 11 three-pointers increased his career total to 513, eclipsing the previous record of 509 by Fletcher Magee of Wofford from 2014-19. Davis entered the game chasing Magee and Oakland's Travis Bader (504 three-pointers from 2010-14). Davis, a 6-1, fifth-year guard, had his fifth career game of 40 points, tied for 13th in school history. The 24-year-old Davis has 3,232 career points, good for third in NCAA history.

WINTER SPORTS

Humphries first in bobsled

Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. got a milestone medal Saturday, winning a World Cup women's monobob race in Altenberg, Germany, for the 100th top-three finish of her career in major international competition. Humphries has won 70 medals in two-woman races in her career; 60 in World Cups, seven at the world championships and three at the Olympics. She's won another 11 medals in monobob events -- including Olympic gold at Beijing last year -- plus 10 more on the North American Cup circuit and nine medals in team competitions. Humphries used a blazing second run to finish two heats on Saturday in 1 minute, 57.92 seconds. Germany's Laura Nolte was second in 1:58.47, and Canada's Cynthia Appiah was third in 1:58.86. Humphries' winning margin of 0.55 seconds was the largest in a World Cup monobob race this season. Humphries got 225 standings points for the win, 15 more than Nolte got for finishing second. That gave Humphries 1,070 points on the season, 50 more than Nolte in the race for the overall monobob title with three races remaining on the World Cup schedule.

Kilde dominates downhill

The dominant men's downhill racer is Aleksander Aamodt Kilde -- clearly. Kilde won Switzerland's marquee World Cup race Saturday by a big margin for his fourth win in six downhills this season. "It's flowing pretty well now, it's really a lot of fun. I feel so happy skiing," Kilde told Swiss broadcaster RTS. That Kilde won with Swiss standout Marco Odermatt second was less of a surprise than the gap between them on a shortened version of the storied Lauberhorn course -- 0.88 seconds. The defending overall World Cup champion has six career runner-up finishes in downhill but has never won. Odermatt was the only racer within a second of Kilde, and Mattia Casse was 1.01 back in third. The 32-year-old Italian matched his career-best result of third last month at Val Gardena, Italy, that Kilde also won.

TENNIS

Bencic wins on WTA Tour

Belinda Bencic beat Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide (Australia) International women's title, her sixth on the WTA Tour. The 13th-ranked Swiss player took barely an hour to beat the eighth-ranked Kasatkina. Bencic converted five of her seven break points and won almost double the amount of points than the Russian, who had been impressive in reaching the semifinals before both women had walkovers to advance to the final. It was the first tournament win for the reigning Olympic champion with new coach Dmitry Tursunov.