One candidate’s campaign activity may indicate tone for future City Council elections, political analyst says

FAYETTEVILLE -- One candidate in the two contested races on Nov. 8 for City Council outraised and outspent the other three candidates combined.

The atypical campaign activity may indicate a higher degree of professionalism to come for future city elections, according to a political analyst.

Scott Berna, who defeated Sloan Scroggin for the Ward 3, Position 1 seat, raised $30,380 and spent $32,256 on his campaign. Berna also lent his campaign $5,000.

By comparison, the other candidates -- Scroggin and Ward 2, Position 1 candidates Sarah Moore and Mark Kinion -- raised $21,217 and spent $23,051 collectively on their campaigns.

Janine Parry, professor of political science at the University of Arkansas, said incumbency and money can sway elections at all levels, but they aren't always a guarantee.

The city, like others in Northwest Arkansas, is experiencing rapid population growth and change as a result. That fact often leaves local leaders to wrestle with big decisions directly affecting residents' lives, Parry said.

People or groups who have "skin in the game" tend to rally behind certain candidates, she said. For instance, many of Berna's top donors were political action committees or big names associated with development, such as Rausch Coleman AR PAC, Jim Lindsey and the Arkansas Realtors Political Action Committee. Moore attracted donations from social activist organizations or individuals, such as Progressive Arkansas Women and Beth Coger and Jon Comstock, who work with the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, the organization for which Moore serves as executive director.

Conversely, the election results may indicate political polarization in certain parts of town, Parry said. Berna, who has said he leans conservative, won over largely suburban voters in northeast Fayetteville. Voters in the more urban downtown Ward 2 selected more progressive Moore over Kinion, she said. Moore made her work with the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition a focus of her campaign, while Kinion in the past ran for offices such as Washington County judge and state representative as a moderate Democrat.

Though municipal races in Arkansas are nonpartisan, candidates tend to lean to one side of the aisle or the other politically and engaged voters know that when they head to the polls or donate to a campaign, Parry said.

"It's human nature to divide into teams," she said. "You might not be red or blue, but you might be on the one hand pro-property rights and development, versus pro-affordable housing and environment. And really, those are red and blue."

Berna disagreed that the results may indicate a certain part of town's political bent. He said he tried to appeal to residents and groups of various political stripes, and donations don't necessarily dictate a candidate's behavior once elected. For instance, he voted against a proposal at his first meeting Jan. 3 to remove a tree preservation easement at a property on Mitchell Street north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that would have enabled residential development of the property.

Berna said he doesn't know whether his campaign may have "raised the bar" for future city elections. Berna said the business side of him kicked in when launching his campaign, and he had a robust plan in place on day one, knowing he would have a tough race against an incumbent. Berna owns a number of funeral homes in the region.

"Anything I do, I try to do it first class, and I feel like I ran a first-class campaign for my first one," he said. "I try to do things the right way. What it brings for the future, I have no idea."

Kinion raised the second-highest amount for his unsuccessful reelection campaign with $8,400. His challenger, Moore, raised $8,252. Moore outspent Kinion with $8,183 compared to his $6,787.

Moore received 2,511 votes to Kinion's 1,722. That comes out to roughly $3.26 spent per vote for Moore and $3.94 spent per vote for Kinion.

Berna got 4,808 votes compared to 4,330 for Scroggin. That means Berna spent about $6.71 for each vote he received and Scroggin spent $1.87 per vote.

Scroggin spent $8,080 on his campaign and lent himself the difference between contributions and expenditures with $3,515, leaving his final balance at $0.

Moore lent herself $96 and had a final balance of $165. Kinion left his campaign account with $1,612 in unspent money. Berna's final balance was $3,124.

Final campaign financial reports were due Dec. 30. Candidates also had to submit pre-election reports by Nov. 1.

Three of the four candidates reserved most of their campaign activity for the earlier period leading up to Nov. 1. For instance, Moore raised $7,725 and spent $7,632 during the earlier period, compared to raising $526 and spending $550 in the final days of the campaign. Kinion raised $7,900 and spent $6,576 leading up to Nov. 1 and raised an additional $500 and spent an additional $210 in the final days.

Scroggin raised $4,215 in the early period and spent $4,154. He raised $350 but spent $3,926 leading up to Election Day, lending himself the difference in spending. Berna raised $29,879 and spent $14,965 early on, but spent more in the final days of his campaign with $17,290. He raised an additional $500 in those final days.