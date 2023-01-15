OPINION | Curtis Varnell: Trains connected Arkansans, changed Arkansas

It was Sunday morning and time for the excursion. A huge crowd milled around the depot, dressed in their Sunday best. Women displayed all the finery available to the modern ladies of the early 1900s. Elaborate hats topped by plumes of feathers decorated their heads as they listened for the steam whistle that would announce the train was ready to load.

The scene was played out throughout the Arkansas River Valley. The recently installed rail systems that connected the small towns to the outer world were now available, and locals were taking advantage of the new-found ability to travel to cities as far away as Fort Smith, Dardanelle, and on special occasions, even to the capital at Little Rock.

Arkansas lagged behind much of the South in developing a rail system. When the Civil War began, there were only 38 miles of operational track in the state. After the war, government-backed bonds and gifts of public land enticed companies to begin rapid expansion of major rail systems throughout Arkansas. By 1900, a rail system ran up the north side of the Arkansas River connecting Little Rock and Fort Smith, passing through Russellville, Clarksville and Ozark. In 1899, railroads were built connecting Charleston, Paris and eventually Dardanelle. The line through Booneville was one of the major ones and, with its various connections, serviced the farmers and businesses throughout the western part of the state. The depot, built as a centerpiece in each small town, became the communication and trade center for the city. Hotels developed nearby, especially in towns like Booneville where work crews finished their day trips and remained overnight.

In the rural areas, trains made daily stops to deliver mail, pick up farm goods, and to load the hundreds of carloads of coal from area coal mines. Coal fueled the rail system, generating the heat for the steam engines. Black smoke belched from the railroad stacks, and steam hissed from the pipes as the trains ramped up the necessary power to pull dozens of cars loaded with cotton, peaches and lumber to market. The development of the rail system allowed locals, isolated in the small hollows and valleys for years, the opportunity to travel to new places, even if they were just a few miles up the road.

During the summer months, people from the Delta and beyond journeyed to Dardanelle, Morrilton or Magazine and thence to the tops of nearby mountains for summer vacations. Special plush passenger cars, some with overnight fold-out beds and dining quarters, provided the most modern of travel. Hotels, theaters and restaurants catered to rail riders' needs, developing golf courses, croquet lounges and swimming pools to keep them happy.

While working on my doctorate degree, I interviewed several old miners. One explained some of his childhood experiences:

"When I was a child, I lived over by the Hackett tunnel. I would sit up on the side of the hill and watch the train as it slowed coming from the tunnel. In the late evening, the lights would be on, and I could see all of those well-dressed people as they moved around in the glow of the lights in the passenger cars, and I would imagine what it was like and the wonderful places to which they traveled. There would be music, fun and all the things out there in the big world that I would never see. Then came World War II, and I was on that train traveling. I got to a lot of places, a lot of those big towns, and I saw a lot of things I would just as soon forget."

He swallowed hard and his eyes misted over. "When I was there, I could see myself back on the bank above that tunnel and couldn't wait for that train to take me home."

The automobile, being more mobile and accessible, eventually took the place of the passenger trains, and the huge 16-wheelers replaced the work cars. By the 1950s, railroads were in decline, tracks were replaced by interstates, and the old steam engines were left sitting beside the tracks, symbols of a life and time that were now just a part of history.