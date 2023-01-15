OPINION | LET’S TALK: We can be pitiful victims or powerful survivors, the choice is ours





In the wake of having given out those suggested New Year's resolutions the other week, I offer another for 2023: To be careful not to carry a victim mentality.

This suggestion is being offered in light of Prince Harry's book, "Spare," which came out Tuesday and is the latest in the prince's accusations against his family.

I was a fan of Harry, son of King Charles III of the U.K., and his wife, Duchess Meghan. I still like the guy, but at this point I can't help feeling the same as the woman who wrote the online opinion piece, "Why Prince Harry can't stop oversharing."

"What we're seeing is a little brother desperate to fight back against a lifetime of feeling inferior, but doing so in the dirtiest way possible," writes Peggy Drexler, research psychologist/documentary film producer/author. "And, well, it seems pathetic. ... Harry is not special — his is one of the commonest dramas of human nature [sibling rivalry]. He's also not a victim, nor blameless. ...

"It's clear that Harry and Meghan are, at some level, trying to take control of the narrative about themselves after negative press coverage that brought misogyny and racism to bear on an already-toxic family dynamic. But Harry's attempts now to heal those wounds by making public private family matters aren't noble, and they won't save him, either."

Last Sunday, in one of the best sermons I've heard my pastor deliver, he cut down on embracing victimhood. Preached about Nehemiah in the Old Testament, the exiled Hebrew who went back to his devastated homeland to rebuild the wall in Jerusalem. The cup-bearer to King Artaxerxes of Persia, Nehemiah shared Jerusalem's plight with the king, who let him go home, get some folks together and rebuild the wall.

Nehemiah had some troublemakers try to get him off-course, but was not deterred ... and apparently didn't you-know-what and moan, either. He prayed. And he did what he set out to do.

In bemoaning the attitudes of today, Pastor went so far as to refer to social media is a "scourge" because so many people used it to chronicle their victimhood and garner sympathy.

I've admitted here before to not just having pity parties about my hardships, but pity balls, pity soirees and pity galas. I've also mentioned, quite a few times, having to deal with that "yawning chasm" between my expectations of adulthood and its reality.

I like to think I've matured, having also spent quite a bit of ink on how we should all count our blessings. But (ahem) I still sneak in references to such things as having been a bullied kid. Yikes.

I realize the line between giving what we church folk refer to as (a) giving a testimony, or telling about the brickbats life has thrown at us and how we overcame or how God delivered us from them, and (b) simply chronicling our woes can seem thin. The difference: The former is making a point about how we ended up not victims, but victors; the latter is just going on about how life has stuck it to us and "asking" (as Pastor pointed out) for sympathetic comments that just encourage us to keep being victims. Hey, we can at least get attention!

Note to self, note to others: Televangelist Joyce Meyer once told of a stern admonition from the Lord some years back. That admonition: "You can be pitiful or you can be powerful, but not both."

Yes, choosing to be powerful — and power does not mean having big money, a big car, a big house or vacationing in Dubai and the Maldives — is preferable to an attitude of "Gloom, Despair and Agony on Me" (fans of the old country variety TV show "Hee Haw" will remember that song).

And the way I see it, we can't afford to be victims. Many of us who think we have little to nothing would be surprised to find we've got a line of people behind us who think we've got it going on and are ... gosh, inspired by us in some way. We think we're so low we have to reach up to touch bottom, but then — wow! — we discover we've got followers. Makes me think of that segment of the movie "Forrest Gump," where the title character, grieving over the departure of the love of his life, took off and went running back and forth across America to deal with his feelings. Next thing he knew, he had a group of people running with him ... people who had no idea why he was running, but just wanted to be like him.

Everybody has tough breaks; some tougher than others. (Ever notice how some of the folk who go on to be of greatest service to society, are those who rise from unthinkable childhoods and hardships?) Thing is, if we give in to victimhood, chances are we're cheating ourselves and others of the fruits of a choice to live in vicTORhood. If history's great inventors, educators, researchers, military heroes, glass-ceiling breakers, etc. had chosen to don and shiver in their victim shawls, chances are we wouldn't be benefiting today from their contributions.

So let's resolve to be victors. Which doesn't mean life won't hand us lemons. But in making lemonade we can be victors, and quench others' thirst while we're at it.

