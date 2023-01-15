100 YEARS AGO

Jan. 15, 1923

POCAHONTAS — County Judge G. W. Million has called a meeting of the 26 road overseers of the county to discuss conditions and questions relative to the public roads. Judge Million is a strong advocate of the split log drag and is urging all overseers to use it freely. Randolph [County] will have several thousand dollars more this year than ever to use in improving the roads.

50 YEARS AGO

Jan. 15, 1973

The Board of Directors of the Arkansas Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs Sunday adopted a resolution urging the state legislature to ratify the women’s equal rights amendment to the United States Constitution. The Board sent copies of the resolution to Governor Bumpers and members of the legislature. The Federation has about 3,000 members. … The resolution said the Board appreciated the efforts of those working for ratification of the amendment and urged uncommitted legislators “to join with us in this action favoring equalization of opportunity and protection for all, regardless of sex.”

25 YEARS AGO

Jan. 15, 1998

After a seven-month hiatus, the state will resume criminal background checks for handgun buyers. Attorney General Winston Bryant’s office is taking over the checks that Gov. Mike Huckabee’s administration declined to make. The development ends Arkansas’ distinction as the only state not looking into the backgrounds of potential handgun buyers. … “Arkansas needs to join the rest of the nation and ensure that felons don’t purchase handguns,” Bryant said Wednesday. “We need to have procedures in place to prevent felons from illegally purchasing handguns in Arkansas.” In June 1997, Col. John Bailey, commander of the Arkansas State Police, decided to stop the state police background checks, and Huckabee supported his decision. … Before the state police discontinued the checks, more than 400 handgun applications were rejected, Bryant said. Using those figures, Bryant said that up to 200 people who should have been rejected may have been allowed to purchase handguns during the period that the state did not have a background check system.

10 YEARS AGO

Jan. 15, 2013

State Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, filed a bill Monday that would increase the annual tax on private timberlands to raise more money for the Arkansas Forestry Commission. … Sample said he proposed the tax increase on the behalf of the Arkansas Forestry Commission. The Arkansas Forestry Association and Arkansas Farm Bureau are backing the proposal, he said. The proposed tax increase would raise about $700,000 a year for the forestry commission — enough money to buy three new bulldozers plus other equipment, he said. … Max Braswell, executive director of the Arkansas Forestry Association, said the 5 cent-per-acre tax increase on timberlands is “well worth” the investment because it will make key “resources available [to protect] forest landowners.”