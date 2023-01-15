OUR TOWN North Little Rock notebook

Burns Park plans pickleball courts

New pickleball courts will be built at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

Construction is scheduled to begin in February and be completed in June. The 12-court facility will be free of charge and for all ages.

"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world and we are excited about a facility for the growing number of youth and adults involved," said Steve Shields, director of Parks and Recreation in North Little Rock.

On Jan. 24, the city's Parks and Recreation Department will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m., 12 Funland Drive in Burns Park.

Municipal League conference a wrap

The Arkansas Municipal League, which is headquartered in North Little Rock, concluded its 2023 Winter Conference on Friday.

More than 900 city and town officials and personnel from across the state participated in the event in person at the Little Rock Marriott and Statehouse Convention Center and online.

Municipal leaders heard a variety of issues, including an overview of the statutory roles of local elected officials in Arkansas, updates on the American Rescue Plan Act and Arkansas' opioid litigation, and a preview of the 94th General Assembly of the Arkansas Legislature.

Several constitutional officers -- including Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, Attorney General Tim Griffin, Secretary of State John Thurston, Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land, Treasurer of State Mark Lowery and Auditor of State Dennis Milligan -- addressed municipal officials.

The Arkansas Municipal League is a service and advocacy organization for about 500 municipalities of Arkansas.

Hays Center plans to mark 20th year

The Patrick Henry Hays Senior Citizens Center will hold a celebration of its 20th anniversary next month.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 3 at the center, 401 Pershing Blvd., North Little Rock.

Hays, then North Little Rock's mayor, said in a 2003 interview that he remembered when he was young and the magic age was 21 and fake IDs were popular for those who weren't old enough to drink in bars. But in 2003, Hays quipped, the 47-, 48- and 49-year-olds in North Little Rock will be clamoring for fake IDs that show them to be 50.

"That's the magic year, 50, in this community now," Hays said before an overflowing crowd on Feb. 3, 2003, at the dedication of the 36,000-square-foot, $5 million center.

Membership -- there is a fee structure at https://bit.ly/3X6pNIa -- is available to anyone from Arkansas, not just North Little Rock.