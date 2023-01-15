Ravens, Bengals know each other well

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals and Ravens play for the second consecutive week -- and third time this season -- tonight in a wild-card playoff game.

The AFC North rivals know each other pretty well by now.

"They know what we try to do on offense, we know what they try to do on defense," Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said. "So they try to take away our bread-and-butter stuff, and they're pretty good at it."

But it's the playoffs, so there's bound to be some surprises and extra intensity when the teams meet again in Cincinnati tonight.

Baltimore is especially motivated after going 8-9 last season and missing the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, then watching the Bengals make a Super Bowl run.

"There is a hunger, for sure," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. "This team has been through a lot."

Baltimore (10-7) will look a little different this week than last.

With a wild-card berth already secured, the Ravens rested some key players last week, including running back J.K. Dobbins, Andrews and others. The Bengals won 27-16, splitting the season series.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury and backup Tyler Huntley dealing with a sore shoulder, rookie Anthony Brown got his first NFL start. He threw for 286 yards but was intercepted twice and fumbled in his own end zone resulting in a Cincinnati touchdown.

Jackson said in a tweet Thursday that he suffered a PCL sprain and hasn't healed enough to play.

"I'm still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can't give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I'm still hopeful we still have a chance."

It's not clear whether Huntley will be ready to go, either, or if Brown will get another start tonight. The Ravens are 2-3 without Jackson, who hasn't practiced since he hurt his knee Dec. 4.

"There's so much trust in both of them, and that's with everybody on the team," Andrews said. "Whoever it may be, we're going to be alright."

Either way, Baltimore will lean on a refreshed Dobbins, who since returning from a knee injury in Week 14 has rushed for 397 yards, including 13 runs of 10 or more yards.

The Bengals (12-4) have their own issues. Right guard Alex Cappa will miss the game after hurting his ankle last week. That came after the Bengals lost right tackle La'el Collins to a knee injury in the Dec. 24 win over the Patriots.

The right side of a retooled Bengals line that had been so good throughout an eight-game win streak will start two backups, tackle Hakeem Adeniji and guard Max Scharping.

If the postgame discussion about cheap shots last week is any indication, emotions could be heated.

"We'll see Sunday night," linebacker Patrick Queen said. "If there's smoke, there's smoke. We're not running from anybody."

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (4) gets his hand on the face mask of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)



Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches form the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Vapor comes from the breath of Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after a carry during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

