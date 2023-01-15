Sections
Real estate transactions

by Angelyn Dupwe | Today at 1:52 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Dec. 19-23.

Evan M. Fletcher; Heidi F. Nichols; Shana S. Worthen; Maria R. Worthen; Sherry L. Worthen; Emilie Worthen Partis; Ellen G. Worthen; George G. Worthen Family Trust; William Booker Worthen, Jr.; William Booker Worthen, Jr. Trust to Cliff Lee Enterprises, LLC, Various Parts Sections 1, 2, 12, 13, 14 & 24-1S-11W; Pt Sections 18 & 19-1S-10W, $4,557,460.

Rick Ferguson, Inc., to Foxden Capital, LLC, 21308 Waterview Drive, Roland. L1 B2, Waterview Estates, $1,300,000.

JPL Construction, LLC, to Yara Venita Robertson, 6609 Kenwood Road, Cammack Village. L90, Cammack Woods, $850,000.

Richard Hardy Stephens, III; Diana Lynn Stephens to Nicholas Andrew Archer; Emily Crump Archer, 70 Vigne Blvd., Little Rock. L49 B83, Chenal Valley, $825,000.

PatientPoint Hospital Solutions, LLC, to Michael D. McWithey, L4, Otter Creek Industrial Park Area 102 Tract A, $800,000.

Gregory E. Barnes; Jennifer B. Barnes to Mary Laughlin Fenton; Craig H. Fenton; The MC Fenton Living Trust, 5600 Stonewall Road, Little Rock. L97, Forest Heights Place, $785,000.

Jeffrey Bruce Johnson; Janet Simpson Johnson to Foxden Capital, LLC, Ls11-12 B21, Pulaski Heights, $725,000.

5701 Kavanaugh, LLC, to Valet Properties, LLC, Ls1-2 B6, Mountain Park, $725,000.

Center Street Parking, Inc., to Centre Place Parking, LLC, Ls7-8 B97, Original City Of Little Rock, $675,000.

Christopher Lacouture; Lindsey Lacouture to Gregory Karl Smith; Regina Denise Smith, 17 Weatherstone Point, Little Rock. L20 B17, Woodlands Edge, $664,000.

MJ Innovative Builders Corp., to Maurice Watson; Janice Watson, 38 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L45 B66, Chenal Valley, $649,000.

ODS Enterprises, LLC, to Tomeka Toney; Morgan Toney, 9525 Oakdale Road, Sherwood. L16, Oakdale Estates, $572,358.

Coburn Construction, LLC, to Alice Wan Behrens, 86 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L30 B1, Copper Run Phase III, $555,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, to Necati Sahin; Nesrin Sahin, 41 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L25 B2, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $525,550.

EM Builders, LLC, to Audra Jean LaCour; Cody Aaron LaCour, 9908 Panther Mountain Road, North Little Rock. L13, Panther Mountain Estates, $501,934.

Juno Guedry; Mary Alice Guedry to Heather Smith, 706 N. Tyler St., Little Rock. L14R B15, Lincoln Park Replat, $465,000.

Jared Capouya; Mary Martin-Capouya to Roxann Ollar Owen; Joe Donald Owen, 211 Wellington Woods Loop, Little Rock. L57 B11, The Villages Of Wellington, $455,000.

Terri Zolka; Ernest Zolka to David Hopkins; Katherine Hopkins, 842 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock. L5 B8, Wildwood Place, $429,900.

Elite Home Design LLC, to Justin Thomas Schaaf; Jessica Schaaf, 9757 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L15, Millers Glen Phase 4, $415,000.

Sydney Neel Speight; Sydney Neel to Justin Keogh; Stephanie Keogh, 2 Ken Circle, Little Rock. L28, Ranch Hill, $410,000.

Deere Construction, LLC, to Xiaohui Lei; Yuan Qian Lei; Qui Huang, 9888 Willow Brook Drive, Sherwood. L26, Millers Glen Phase 8, $384,000.

Wesley Allison Nicks, III; Mitzi Nicks to Bradley Doherty; Heather Doherty, 14215 Clarborne Court, Little Rock. L329, St. Charles, $375,000.

Fred G. Silva; Jean Silva; Silva Revocable Trust to Arindam Majumdar; Rita Chowdhury, 2601 Sweetgrass Drive, Little Rock. L19 B7, Woodlands Edge, $360,000.

Charles Bennett Grayson, II; Mary Grayson to Mulu Tesfay; Eden Tesfay, 64 Jasmine Cove, Maumelle. L162, Waterside Replat, $359,900.

Iva G. McKinnie; Hayes L. McKinnie (dec'd) to Paul Antonio Jones; Candice Lalita Jones, 65 Wellington Colony Drive, Little Rock. L30 B13, The Villages Of Wellington, $355,000.

Diana Smithson; Gloria Reman Living Trust to Rayvern B. Lewis, 48 Bristol Court, Little Rock. L6 B20, The Villages Of Wellington, $349,000.

Lawrence P. Fratesi to Megan E. Thomas; Jason K. Thomas, 15 Gravelle Drive, Little Rock. L11 B23, Chenal Valley, $330,000.

Dominika Szwedo to Eric Jonathan Zuniga; Celine Blair Zuniga, 1 Cypress Point, Little Rock. L103, Pebble Beach Estates Phase II, $325,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC, to Denise Middlebrook, 7103 Northlake Drive, Jacksonville. L397, Northlake Phase IX, $315,000.

Ralph H. Frye; Barbara M. Frye to Max Conrad Mehlburger; Kaki Mehlburger, 3019 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L3, Fawnwood, $314,000.

Irag Rovnaghi; Pegah Deheshmand; Irag Rovnaghi & Pegah Deheshmand Revocable Trust to Kevin Horton Properties, LLC, Pt SE 3-2N-13W; L6, Wright's Industrial, $310,000.

Marta Reyes to Blake Christopher McCutcheon; Sandi Kay McCutcheon, 9441 Meadow Gardens Circle, Sherwood. L2, Millers Glen, $295,000.

Sherry K. Carter; Sherry K. Schnebelen to Kyle Patrick Schnebelen; Anna Schnebelen, 808 Cache River Road, North Little Rock. L40 B6, Overbrook, $290,000.

Daniel R. Bright; Margaret Caroline Holt to Johnsey Schiele; Steven Schiele, 1512 Stonehenge Place, Little Rock. L115, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $285,000.

JDP Holdco, LLC, to Indianhead Holdings, LLC, 8602 Indianhead Drive, Sherwood. L280, Indianhead Lake Estates, $284,000.

Southern Pacific Transportation Company to 6th & Shall, LLC, Pt NW SW 1 & Pt Section 2-1N-12W (aka: Ls1 & 11, Pope's 1000 Acre Grant), $275,270.

MJ82, LLC, to Shawn Andrews, L10 B3, Fulk's-Rapley Estates, $275,000.

WDT Investments Limited Partnership, LLLP, to Centre Place Holdings, LLC, Unit 4, Centre Place HPR, $275,000.

Karen Anderson-Heim to Anthony B. Taylor; The Roman Catholic Diocese Of Little Rock L307, Leawood Heights 4th, $275,000.

Ronald R. Surrett; Ronald Surrett Trust Number One to Redi-Door Storage, Inc., Pt N/2 SW 32-1S-12W, $265,000.

Anthony Conrad Karklins; ACK Living Trust to Jack Reilly Properties, LLC, 300 E. Third St., Apt. 904, Little Rock. Unit 904, 300 Third HPR, $262,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Oregean B. Adams; Mitchell Adams, 10309 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock. L9, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $245,000.

Alfredo Zuniga; Alfredo Zuniga Alvarez; Mallory Kate Zuniga to Kathleen Minyard; Raymond Curtis Minyard, 14306 High Point Drive, Little Rock. L7 B11, Parkway Place, $245,000.

Roger L. English to Alexander White, 1104 Latigo Trail, Jacksonville. L22 B7, Jaxon Terrace Phase VI, $243,500.

Sergio Alfredo Velazquez to Omar A. Fields, 1919 Whitehaven Drive, North Little Rock. L10 B4, Northbrook, $237,500.

BJR Group, Inc., to Xiaoping Wang; Junyan Wang, L93, Sandpiper Creek, $235,000.

Bartus M. Gray, Jr.; Thad Gray; The Gray Family Management Trust; The Gray Family Properties Limited Partnership, LLLP, to Deon Robinson; Ursula Robinson, 120 S. Elm St., Jacksonville. Ls5-6 B14, Town Of Jacksonville, $234,500.

Joseph Wayne Zakrzewski; David T. Zakrzewski; The Zakrzewski Family Revocable Living Trust to Joseph Wayne Zakrzewski; Maxine Zakrzewski, 1200 Winnebago Drive, North Little Rock. L71, Indian Hills West, $232,585.

Shawana Y. Goodman to Alice Cojocaru, 26 Cobblestone Creek Court, Little Rock. L13, Green Diamond, $227,500.

Joanne Homeyer to River City Turbo, Inc., L39B, Triangle Properties Industrial District, $225,000.

B.A. Nair; J.L. Nair to Robert D. Crews; Victoria L. Crews, L26, Charleston Heights Phase I, $225,000.

Rector Phillips Morse, Inc., to HBH Builders, Inc., 2208 N. Arthur St., Little Rock. L3 B6, Altheimer, $225,000.

William H. Rose to James Curry, Jr., 46 Bentley Circle, Little Rock. L46, Bentley Court Phase II, $223,300.

Erika DeGuerra Portillo to Taylor James White; Mary Somers White, 521 Parkway Place Drive, Little Rock. L18 B2, Parkway Place, $220,000.

Thomas P. Show; Marjorie H. Show; Show Family Revocable Trust to Jon William Mitchell, 7002 Briarwood Drive, Little Rock. L7, Briarwood, $220,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to John Austin Berry, 10313 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock. L10, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $216,900.

Cody Aaron LaCour; Audra Selzer LaCour to Dobry, LLC, L75, Woodland Heights, $215,000.

Deep Water Investments, LLC, to R. De Properties, LLC, 18814 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock. Pt SE SE 15-3N-13W, $215,000.

Gary W. Huitink; Mary Lou Huitink to Shelby Properties, LLC, 8224 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock. L90, Sheraton Park Section D, $200,000.

Andreae K. Pitcock; Estate Of Harold Kimey Grimmett, Jr. (dec'd) to Matthew G. Deneke; Shannon Deneke, 13103 Lawson Road, Little Rock. L7, Rolling Meadows, $200,000.

Karene C. Jenkins; Allen W. Jenkins to Claire Atkinson, Ls8-9 B7, Park Hill NLR, $200,000.

Patricia Ann Walker to Hannah Pagan, 4505 N. Locust St., North Little Rock. L11 B65, Park Hill NLR, $200,000.

Ashley S. Minchew; William B. Rowe, III to Brian Rainbolt, 525 Timber Hill Drive, Little Rock. L36 B3, Timber Ridge, $200,000.

Barrett A. Moon; Jamie Michelle Moon; Two Moon Properties, LLC, to Special Places, LLC, L11 B3, Melrose Place, $200,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to 57 3rd Ave., LLC, L49, Faulkner Crossing Phase I, $195,000.

EverVest, LLC, to Sarah Roth; JaVaughn Iversen, 6910 Barberry St., North Little Rock. L1 B5, North Valley, $195,000.

Ashley Ann Greb; The John I Garrett Living Trust to Bison Capital 1, LLC, L29, Marlowe Manor, $192,000.

Rick L. Boone; Kathy Boone to Jack M. Spradlin, 24 Cardinal Lane, Sherwood. L10, Cardinal Lane, $185,000.

Hat Properties, LLC, to Andrew Michael Straessle, 5 Smoking Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L61, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $185,000.

Amanda E. Wilson McElhannon to Ashley Harvey, 1800 Gamble Road, Little Rock. L60, Point West 3rd Phase 2B, $179,250.

Tuscany Grove Realty, LLC, to Sonia Maxwell, 220 Windhill Drive, North Little Rock. L8 B9, Tanglewood Annex, $175,000.

Barbara Nordyke ro Grant Stutts, 12260 Maryland Place, Sherwood. L37, Maryland Place, $175,000.

F. Dabbs Sullivan, III; Florence Dabbs Sullivan, III; Ann Carey Fellinger to Martin Joseph Schmidt; Erica France, 2214 Gunpowder Road, Little Rock. L1, Colony Place, $175,000.

Wesley E. Stevenson; Wesley E. Stevenson, II; Ida C. Stevenson (dec'd) to Elvis DeUndre Mull; Angela B. Mull, 45 Walnut Valley Drive, Little Rock. L78, Walnut Valley, $175,000.

Nancy J. Glasper; James Glasper (dec'd) to Damon Marbley; Kyi Marbley, 8714 Pea Ridge Circle, Mabelvale. L37, Shiloh, $174,000.

John Nosal; Estate Of Judith A. Jay to Lonnie Clay; Bertha Clay, 111 Tanglewood Drive, North Little Rock. Lot A, Faith Missionary Baptist Church, $169,000.

Richard C. Thompson, III to Venus Richmond; Michael Richmond, 2708 S. Ringo St., Little Rock. L10 B11, Crawford, $169,000.

Edward L. Rosby to Shontel L. Harrington, 13008 Bell Flower Drive, North Little Rock. L258, Faulkner Crossing Phase 5, $168,000 .

Lee Andrew Lindsey; Angela Lindsey to Howard Hillard; Obzine Denese Wilkins; Alexis Butler, 6705 Chateau Drive, Little Rock. L39, Allendale Manor, $167,000.

Billy Gene Evans, Jr.; Estate Of Billy Gene Evans (dec'd) to Jeremy D. Parker, 4414 N. Locust St., North Little Rock. L27 B64, Park Hill NLR, $166,000.

Yolanda D. Taylor; Estate Of Toney L. Hilliard (dec'd) to Natasha Gibson; Meldrick Gibson, 14924 Sara Drive, Little Rock. L106, Sara Lynn Phase II, $166,000.

James K. Nicolini to Floyd Alan Kunkelman, 1304 Lee Mac Drive, Jacksonville. L9, Lemac, $165,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to HJ Capital, LLC, 11 Riata Court, Little Rock. L28, Perry Place Phase 2A, $158,000.

Christy Graham; Daniel Graham to Michael Chase Chamness, 308 Cherokee Circle, Little Rock. L42, Markham Manor, $155,000.

Tom Humphries; Estate Of Allan J. Studenski (dec'd) to Kalyani Dhusia, 8 Brookhaven Drive, Little Rock. L196, Brookfield Section 5, $153,000.

Lindy Sue Rodgers; Grant Jimmy Rodgers (dec'd) to Stephen J. Uekman, 19 Oakwood Manor, Sherwood. Ls18-19, Oakwood Manor, $150,000.

The Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to George W. Davison, III; Christy M. Davison, 1415 Northwick Court, Little Rock. L29, North Gate Section B, $150,000.

