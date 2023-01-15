River Valley Eats | Kat Robinson: Good ol’ days of diner food found at South Park in Clarksville

Originally opened in 1964, South Park Restaurant in Clarksville serves as a way station for truckers and motorists looking for a dependable bite to eat.

Upon entering, one is greeted with a massive cabinet of pies and cakes, more than a dozen varieties in differing stages of slicing, some unsliced, some with just a slice left, with everything from apple and cherry to chocolate meringue and pecan. The menu is representative of the later half of the 20th century roadside diner in all its glory.

South Park Restaurant prides itself on an excellent breakfast, where pancakes are featured in stacks alongside plenty of choices of meat -- not just the traditional bacon and sausage, but ham, pork chops, T-bone steak, chicken fried steak and hamburger steak. Tri-fold omelets come filled with a choice of meats or veggies, or you can go for a Philly Cheese Steak omelet. Like most diners, South Park offers breakfast any time.

There are a selection of burgers and sandwiches, including a classic hot beef with gravy. And you'll find a tuna or chicken "prince" offered -- a tomato stuffed with tuna or chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce -- and cottage cheese and peaches, dishes more common to the 1960s than to the 2020s.

Lunch specials are where South Park Restaurant really shines. Diners are presented with the option between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. of a pre-planned smorgasbord of a platter. You choose your meat (such as chicken and dumplings, meatloaf, chicken and dressing, beef liver and onions, fish, chopped sirloin, smothered stuffed pork chops or chicken strips) and receive your main dish with the sides of the day -- all of them. So your plate comes to you with a smattering of mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, and a roll and garden salad, and everyone gets banana pudding for dessert -- before your main cake or pie selection, of course.

South Park Restaurant is at 1304 W. Rogers St. in Clarksville. Phone 754-8249.

Updates

StoneHouse Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith has been transitioning executive chefs, but reopened for lunch on Jan. 10, according to a social media post. The steakhouse at 8801 Wells Lake Road is also planning to launch a new menu, the post states.

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened in Fort Smith earlier this month. The burrito chain -- complete with a drive-through dubbed the "Chipotlane" -- is open at 6201 Rogers Ave. from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Kat Robinson is an author and Arkansas food historian in Little Rock who travels the state researching our culinary foodways. Her 11th book, "Arkansas Cookery: Retro Recipes from The Natural State," covers dishes from the mid-20th century church and community cookbooks. You can reach her at kat@tiedyetravels.com with recommendations, recipes and news on River Valley restaurants.

Lunch specials at South Park Restaurant in Clarksville all come with banana pudding — and that’s before you make a dessert selection from a display case filled with every kind of pie imaginable. (Courtesy Photo/Kat Robinson)

