RV REPORT: Southside will host 6A state track meet this spring

FORT SMITH – Southside's Jim Rowland Stadium will be the place to be in the spring.

Southside was awarded the Class 6A state track and field meet and the Class 6A boys and girls soccer tournaments on Wednesday by the Arkansas Activities Association.

With the Big Show Tip Off Classic in November, the Tournament of Champions and the Coca-Coca Classic in December, all at Northside, Fort Smith might be the mecca of high school athletics in Arkansas.

"If it's not, you can see it from here," said Michael Beaumont, Fort Smith director of athletics and student activities. "We're really excited. We held state baseball, and we've had the Tournament of Champions and the Coke Classic, which have been perennial events that everybody looks forward to. Then the Big Show was something new."

The track and field meet will be held the week of May 1-6. The soccer tournament will be held the next week, May 11-13.

"If we can, we'll show off both sides of our town we will for state soccer," Beaumont said. "We don't have a finalized plan yet but I can see us doing what we did for state baseball and have some games at Southside and some games at Northside. Kids can get a different surface and a difference venue, and have excitement each day. State track will all be at Southside. We're really excited about that. We jumped at the opportunity."

Beaumont is especially appreciative of his staff and the volunteers that are necessary to host such events.

"One of the things that I have learned here is that my staff, our staff, the Fort Smith Public School staff, our athletic department staff, nobody is afraid to go to work," Beaumont said. "Especially when the end result is going to be something that benefits our kids, our community and our schools, they're just not afraid to go to work. We do a lot of great things in Fort Smith."

COUNTY LINE

Will host Class 1A basketball

County Line will host the Class 1A state basketball tournament but at neighboring Ozark High School.

The tournament will be held at Ozark's Hillbilly Athletic Center the week of Feb. 28-March 4.

"It's an incredible opportunity to join with our friends at County Line," Ozark athletic director Jordan Price said. "They'll be able to use our facility. It's a great thing for the community of Ozark and for fans and students and athletic department at County Line to be close to home and play in front of a good home crowd and not have to travel very far."

Price, Ozark superintendent Jim Ford, and County Line superintendent Taylor Gattis along with both Boards of Education worked the details out.

"We're happy to partner with them and Mr. Gattis to make it a great thing for both of our cities and communities," Price said. "We were definitely excited that they were wanting to do that. The Board of Directors at Ozark was unanimous in us being able to provide that for them. It's a great partnership between our communities for sure."

Ozark is well-versed in running a quality tournament. They have hosted the Bank OZK Tournament around the Christmas break for 37 years, making it one of the longest-running holiday tournaments in the state. Hillbilly Athletic Center also well exceeds the minimum seating capacity of 1,200 for hosting the Class A state tournament as outlined in the AAA Handbook.

"We have the type of facility that can host a regional or state tournament," Price said. "County Line has a really nice gym that they've upgraded and remodeled, but the AAA has seating capacities that they have to provide. Early conversations at County Line and with our administration and what they wanted to do, we worked out the details."

Ozark has hosted post-season state tournaments in the past, including the 2015 Class 4A state tournament and a regional tournament in 2021.

"We didn't hesitate," Price said. "It's a great place to host a tournament. You see the athletic competition, and we play County Line. It's kind of a rivalry within the area and the county, but it's also an opportunity to give them almost a home-court advantage where their patrons can travel a short distance to see their kids play basketball and hopefully move on."

County Line annually plays in the Bank OZK Tournament, winning the boys tournament in December with a win over host Ozark in the championship game.

County is currently undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class A in the latest Arkansas-Democrat Gazette rankings.

For Classes A through 4A, district tournaments will be held the week of Feb. 15-21 and regional tournaments the week of Feb. 22-15.

State tournaments for all classifications will be held Feb. 28-March 4.

All state championship games will be held at Bank OZK Arena at the Hot Springs Convention Center March 9-11.

LAMAR

Will host Class 3A basketball

Lamar will host the state tournament for the first time after being awarded the Class 3A tournament on Wednesday by the Arkansas Activities Association, which will be held the week of Feb. 28-March 4.

"It does put a little more pressure on you to qualify, but the travel part of it is definitely a plus," Lamar Lady Warriors coach Brandon Schluterman said. "I know our community is looking forward to it. We have great community support for our tournament we put on earlier in the year and last year we hosted a regional tournament. We thought it was time to take the next step and see if we could get a state tournament here."

Lamar's new gym is just three years old.

Last year, Lamar hosted the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament, which the Lady Warriors won.

"Last year, we hosted the regional and to be able to have our experience here with our fans is great," Schluterman said. "Our fans traveled so well last year in the state tournament when we have to Northark when Valley Springs hosted it. Our region is ridiculous and our conference is even more ridiculous, and we still have to qualify but if we get that opportunity it will be a great environment for our kids. That's the main driving point behind it; we wanted to give the kids the best possible chance."

The Lady Warriors are 15-2 overall, 6-0 in the 3A-5, and ranked No. 3 in the latest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette rankings in Class 3A. Bergman is No. 1 followed by Salem.

The boys state tournament will likely feature two of the top scorers in the state in Wonderview's Sam Robinson, who scored 54 points two weeks ago in a 77-68 win over Lamar, and Little Rock Episcopal's Kellen Robinson, who scored 61 points in an 83-64 win over Lisa Academy North on Tuesday.

"We feel like we have a great location," Schluterman said. "We're right off the interstate between Clarksville and Russellville so the amenities around us are super nice. To get those kids in here to display, we're really looking forward to it. It's a lot of work, but it's pretty exciting."

LEFLORE COUNTY

Tips Off Monday

The week-long, 13-school, LeFlore County Tournament tips off Monday for the 92nd straight season at overall host Poteau as well as sub-sites Panama and Talihina.

Spiro, which has the biggest gym in the county, will again host the semifinals and championship games.

Pocola is the top seed in both boys and girls in the tournament.

The Pocola Lady Indians are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in the state while Howe, the second seed in the tournament, is No. 4 in the latest rankings by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association. Whitesboro, the third seed, is No. 4 in Class A.

RIVALRY NIGHT

Van Buren hosts Alma on Tuesday

Tuesdays are River Valley Rivalry Night especially in the 5A-West.

The second edition on Tuesday will feature Alma at Van Buren for the Battle of Crawford County in a key conference clash between the Airedales and Pointers.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins on Friday.

The Airedales rallied with a 25-7 advantage in the fourth quarter to knock off Russellville, 54-46.

Alma coach Dominic Lincoln called it the biggest win in his short stint at the helm of the Airedales.

Van Buren rolled for the second-straight 5A-West game, backing up a 68-31 win over Greenwood on Rivalry Night No. 1 on Tuesday with a 74-49 win at Mountain Home on Friday.

The girls will tip off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Both girls' teams will be in search of a conference win after losses on Friday. Van Buren fell at Mountain Home, 47-26. Russellville rallied for a 54-47 win over the Lady Airedales.

GREENWOOD

Battle for First Place

Greenwood and Siloam Springs are off to 3-0 starts in the 5A-West, and the two will meet with first place on the line in the girls conference race on Tuesday night.

"They have a very good team," Greenwood coach Clay Reeves said. "They have a lot of players back, and our players know that they're going to have to show up. We had close games with them last year, and I expect it to be that way this time."

Greenwood won, 57-52, in the first game last year at Greenwood and 63-57 in the second game at Siloam Springs.

The Lady Panthers (10-7) have played a tough schedule with four of the losses to 6A-West schools Rogers Heritage, Fayetteville, Springdale Har-Ber and Fort Smith Northside. Siloam Springs also lost to Farmington.

In conference play, they opened with a 52-47 win against Mountain Home before blowing past Alma, 56-31, and Greenbrier, 52-21, this past week.

Greenwood is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and have blitzed the opposition in its 3-0 start to the early conference season.

The Lady Bulldogs used three 20-point plus quarters in a 77-42 win over Russellville, scoring 21, 24 and 27 in the first three quarters. In a 60-28 win at Van Buren on Tuesday, Greenwood broke away from a 32-11 halftime lead with a 24-0 advantage in the third quarter. On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs scored 26, 29, and 24 in the first three quarters in rolling to an 89-32 win

"This was probably our best game," Reeves said. "We just hope to keep building on it and working hard in practice."

The Lady Bulldogs have won 33 straight conference games, including a 14-0 run last year and a 12-0 slate in 2021.

NORTHSIDE

Greats honored

The 50th anniversary of one of the greatest seasons in the history of Arkansas high school basketball was honored on Friday night at Northside.

The 1973-74 Grizzlies were recognized before Northside played Southside at Northside Arena.

That Grizzly team won the Class AAAA and Overall State championship, going 30-0 under legendary coach Gayle Kaundart.

It is still considered one of the greatest teams of all time in state history led by Ron Brewer, who went to an All-American career for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Northside was the first team in the state's largest classification to go undefeated, considered an almost impossible feat, since Jonesboro in 1954.

The Grizzlies beat Conway and Marvin Delph, 37-32, in the Overall Tournament championship, a tournament held between all of the state champions in each classification. Conway was also undefeated going into the game, which was held at Barton Coliseum before an estimated crowd of 8,000.

The Grizzlies also had to beat Little Rock Hall, which had junior Sidney Moncrief, three times during the season, including twice in conference play and then in the championship game of the state tournament.

Kaundart won 535 games at Northside during his 25-year coaching tenure and left after the season to become the head coach at Westark Junior College, now the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Kaundart guided Westark to the National Junior College national championship in 1981.