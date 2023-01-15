RV SPOTLIGHT: Washington’s leadership proves valuable for Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith Northside's Karys Washington grabbed the rebound, moved confidently to the hoop and scored.

Her bucket gave the Lady Bears a 10-point second-quarter lead and prompted Rogers to call a timeout.

With 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining in the game, after the Lady Mounties clawed within one point, Washington drove into the heart of the defense again. She drew a foul and hit both ends of a one-and-one, putting Northside ahead 49-46.

The Lady Bears held on for a 52-46 home victory Tuesday night, and those plays exemplified what Washington said is her biggest strength: driving to the basket.

"When I drive, I either drive to draw a foul or drive to make the shot," said Washington, who had 17 points and 13 rebounds and played all 32 minutes against Rogers.

The 5-10 forward is the driving force for Northside, which took a 14-2 record (4-0 in the 6A-West) into Friday night's matchup against Southside.

Washington is thriving in her first year as a starter. The Lady Bears' lone senior averages 17.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.

"She's so versatile," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "She can handle the ball well enough to play the guard position. She shoots it well enough from the perimeter to be a 3-point threat. She's strong enough to get it to the rim, and she's really, really aggressive on the boards. She can guard one through five. Not many kids are athletic enough to guard the one through five positions. It's a compliment to her work ethic. She's a tremendous athlete."

Washington showed plenty of promise in the past, Smith said, but is now hitting her stride.

"Last year at times, she had great games," Smith said. "But she just wasn't as consistent. We didn't play her as many minutes because we had some older kids. You've got to earn it. This year, she's been a great leader, on and off the court. I'm just proud of her. She's earned a lot of this just by hard work."

Thanks to her mother, Belinda, Washington started playing early.

"My mom put me in basketball when I was, well, since I could walk," Washington said. "She coached me. She's been helping me throughout these years. She's my inspiration."

Washington's family connection to Northside and the city is strong, Smith noted.

"She comes from a long line of Grizzlies and Lady Bears," Smith said. "Her mom played here, taught here -- cousins, family members. She's part of the Fort Smith community. And it's good to see a kid that started at my little bitty girls camp in third or fourth grade and worked her way all the way up is really having a breakout senior year."

Acknowledging that foes focus on limiting Washington's scoring opportunities, Smith said he'd like her to shoot more. Washington agreed. To that end, she stays after practice and puts in extra work.

"The past two years, my confidence wasn't too high," Washington said. "But now it's getting up there. I stay after hours and shoot maybe 300 shots. That's been building my confidence."

Washington has developed into a quiet leader, Smith said.

"The team respects me," Washington said. "But it's a lot of pressure on me because I'm the only senior. But as long as I'm helping my team, and the team is getting the work done, then all is good."

Colleges have noticed Washington's success. Smith said recruiters are calling.

"Her college will be paid for," Smith said.

Washington knows exactly what she wants.

"My goal is to go [Division I]," Washington said. "I want to be on TV, and I want to go to the WNBA."

Expect her to keep driving toward those goals.