Seeking the best for our children

There has been a lot of discussion about Gov. Sarah Sanders' choice of Jacob Oliva for secretary of education, so I imagine readers are aware by now that this man who worked in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' government as chancellor of education over K-12 but not Higher Ed replaces Asa Hutchinson's Johnny Key. Several folks both in and outside of education have kindly asked me what I think about this particular appointment.

I think Oliva will likely help to implement a right-wing strategy to privatize education, because said strategy is as much a part of the current Republican party platform as reproductive rights are a part of the Democratic platform. It is the stated goal of CPAC. He participated in such a process in Florida. Our lawmakers publicly discuss how they will follow the examples of Arizona and Florida in the legislative session. All signs point to this. It is no secret; it is the plan.

I think education needs reform. I think Governor Sanders' Arkansas LEARNS plan has a lot of good things in it. Any educator knows pre-K gives children a head start, kids need to be reading by the third grade, safety is a serious concern, and everyone needs high-speed Internet.

"Accountability" is an interesting way to describe the need to pay good teachers what they are worth and improve the pipeline from college to the profession; but no one would argue with those things in theory. And there is certainly a growing emphasis on workforce training that I am all for, as a workforce education instructor at a university that leads the state in such training.

It is other aspects of the education agenda Oliva is charged to carry out that concern me most. And not because I am against empowerment of parents or anyone else. Quite the contrary. I am all for it so long as giving people power to claim their rights is what it truly does.

If, as the LEARNS policy states, parents are empowered "with more choices, so no child is ever trapped in a failing school and lifetime in poverty," that would be fantastic. The problem is that vouchers and expanded charters don't help this problem in rural areas--which most of our state is--they make it worse.

And teachers are already held to strident "curriculum transparency." In my experience as a teacher and parent of four public-school children, parents are already as empowered in this regard--meaning granted what power a school has to give--as they want to be.

The problem is that so few access their power to stay engaged in their children's learning. Teachers sit in empty classrooms till 8 p.m. or after on required parent-teacher conference days hoping parents will show up to use their power.

My husband, who teaches junior high science, had 12 parents come by this last time, out of his 140 total students. It is not lack of transparency on his part that causes this lack of exercised parental power, nor does any of the proposed legislation address how to fix it. It simply scapegoats educators.

The greatest hope I have for Dr. Oliva is not in the prestige of his new position, nor in his service to the DeSantis administration in Florida. It is not even in his years of experience as a student, parent, or public-school administrator, though such experience is invaluable. My hope is that Jacob Oliva operates the Arkansas Department of Education with the heart of a teacher whose area of expertise is special education. This was his first job in education, a position he held for the first five years of his career.

If he will do this, he cannot in good conscience endorse vouchers for private schools that do not accept all students regardless of disability. He cannot oversee pulling money out of traditional public schools to fund charters with no accountability. He will not visit rural public schools with dilapidated facilities--as he promised Sen. Linda Chesterfield he would do in a Senate Ed Committee meeting I attended--and turn away from the inequity and inadequacy that must be addressed, as mandated by the Lake View decision.

Nor will he be able to stomach the reality that many rural schools are unable to hire and keep enough special ed teachers, math teachers, science teachers, dyslexia specialists, behavioral specialists, etc., because they can't afford to pay them a professional wage. Students like he taught in his first classes are the students who suffer most, and will suffer more if targeted by Arizona and Florida style "reforms."

I think Dr. Oliva has his work cut out for him. I welcome him to our beautiful state and wish him all the best. I believe he could do a lot of good for Arkansas' children, and hope he will.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.