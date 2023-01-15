Time, place and mood: Bret Easton Ellis returns to his roots with ‘The Shards,’ nails the specifics with tension-laden thriller





Bret Easton Ellis grew up wealthy in Los Angeles, attended the exclusive Buckley School and was a teenager when he began writing what became "Less Than Zero," his debut novel that was published in 1985 when he was just 21 and which spawned a 1987 film.

"The Shards," Ellis' seventh novel, is about Bret Easton Ellis, a wealthy kid and aspiring writer from Los Angeles who attends the Buckley School and is barely holding it together as a serial killer stalks the city and an ominous newcomer crashes Bret's circle of friends at the beginning of their senior year in the fall of 1981.

Yes, it's all very meta and all very Ellis.

The book — a hypnotic, tense thriller oozing with dread, menace and paranoia — will be released by Knopf on Tuesday and is the author's first novel since 2010's "Imperial Bedrooms," the ghastly, pointless sequel to "Less Than Zero." Your degree of enjoyment of "The Shards" will likely depend on your tolerance for a story populated by gorgeous, ultra-rich, L.A. teenagers — "superficially sophisticated children," in Ellis' words — told by an increasingly shaky, occasionally irritating and probably unreliable narrator.

Count me in. It's fun to find Ellis, the louche, opinionated, charter member of the literary Brat Pack returning to the same turf he prowled in "Less Than Zero" — early '80s L.A., synth-pop anthems blasting from the radio and bored kids with absolutely no adult supervision driving Porsches, smoking weed, snorting coke and having sex.

All of that may sound vapid but "The Shards" goes much deeper than preppie-era nostalgia for aging Gen-Xers. Amid the swelling suspense are issues of jealousy, fear, reality, obsession, friendship, sexual identity and a chronicle of the last days of youth at the dawn of the Reagan Years. And since this is Ellis we're talking about, a provocateur whose trollish, obnoxious reputation precedes him (his last book, "White," was a critically panned 2019 collection of essays on culture and political correctness; the dedication page of "The Shards" emphatically reads "For no one"). There is also a sense, as there is in most of his fiction, that everything is slightly askew, that all is not as it seems and that just around the corner is a revelation that will either blow your mind or make you want to fling the novel across the room.

Writer Bret Easton Ellis poses for photographers at the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Italy in 2013. (AP Photo/David Azia)

WRITING AND DREAMING

In the opening paragraph, narrator Bret compares the writing of a book with "a dream that asks itself to be written in the same way we fall in love with someone: The dream becomes impossible to resist ... You finally give in and succumb even if your instincts tell you to run the other way because this could be, in the end, a dangerous game — someone will get hurt." It's the first of many repetitive foreshadowings of "the horror" to come.

We learn of Bret's earlier, failed stabs at writing about the events of his senior year at Buckley — one attempt actually sent him to the emergency room with an anxiety attack. But on a December afternoon in the recent past, while driving his BMW (of course) through West Hollywood, he spies Susan Reynolds, an old friend and classmate from Buckley, standing on a corner talking on her phone. It has been nearly 40 years since the last time he'd seen her; the fleeting experience compels him to finally write and we are soon transported to 1981, a time "inspired by New Wave and punk — numbness and disaffection, a general rejection of seventies kitsch, everything was clean with sharp angles now ... ."

But all is not chill in L.A. during the fall of 1981. A mysterious cult of ragged young people is unnerving residents, and a serial killer dubbed the Trawler is mutilating and murdering teenagers. Bret's parents are on a three-month-long tour of Europe in an attempt to save their marriage and have left him alone in their grand Mulholland Drive home where he is cared for by Rosa, their Hispanic maid (Bret is the sort of rich white kid who drops the occasional Spanish phrase when addressing her). At Buckley his friends — the beautiful Susan, her football-star boyfriend Thom Wright and Bret's hard-partying girlfriend Debbie Schaffer — are smitten with Robert Mallory, the charming but mysterious new kid from Illinois who has become part of their group. Bret is immediately suspicious and deeply jealous, and the more he learns of Robert's murky past the more frantic he becomes.

IN THE CLOSET

Bret is also trapped by a secret. He's gay, and has been having trysts with two other boys at Buckley. His hidden life and feelings of longing, alienation and hopelessness — themes that run throughout Ellis' novels — are crucial elements to the story. While presenting as heterosexual and dating Debbie, the popular and pretty daughter of a powerful and closeted movie producer, Bret is deeply uneasy. He is continually consumed with fantasies of Thom and other male classmates, including Robert, who has disrupted the harmony between Bret and his friends and muddied up what was supposed to have been an idyllic senior year. After a Buckley student disappears and is later found dead — perhaps a victim of the Trawler, though school officials tell students it was an accident — Bret keeps silent about what he knows of the boy's grisly death for fear of people finding out he'd been involved with him sexually.

Bret struggles clumsily to maintain his straight front while at the same time becoming increasingly obsessed with Robert Mallory and news reports of the Trawler ... to the point that he begins to believe they are one and the same. He also tries to will himself, with the help of Quaaludes and Valium, to become a "tangible participant" in his own life, smiling on the outside, emotionless and numb inside, a seemingly well-adjusted kid who isn't consumed with serial killer articles, thoughts of his murdered classmate, desire for other boys or suspicions about Robert.

Of course the charade doesn't work. As clues keep popping up Bret, growing more manic, is convinced that Robert is a malevolent force even as his friends dispute his theories and become more concerned for him. Ellis, in another meta twist, allows Bret, the budding novelist, to wonder at times if all of this is simply his imagination at work, a result of his writerly tendency to embellish and indulge in dark fantasy.

Bret Easton Ellis made his debut as an author with the book “Less Than Zero.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

BRET AND CLAY

It's hard to read about Bret in "The Shards" and not think of Clay, the passive, disillusioned, 18-year-old protagonist of "Less Than Zero" and the other young zombies of that book, drifting along in a haze of drugs, alcohol, parties, sex and boundless privilege, the kind of people Frank Ocean would sing about decades later in "Super Rich Kids." As in "Less Than Zero," the teens of "The Shards" behave like grownups, though Ellis ascribes a certain amount of naivete to 17-year-old Bret, most alarmingly when an older man he longs to impress sexually assaults him.

Much of Ellis' fictional world is linked; characters, locations and even objects from earlier books show up in other novels — the same Elvis Costello poster Clay had in "Less Than Zero" hangs on Bret's bedroom wall in "The Shards." And "The Shards" isn't the first time he's given his name to a narrator. "Lunar Park," his 2005 horror novel/faux memoir about a notorious, disturbed writer — Bret Easton Ellis — also blended fact with fiction and is told in first person. (Unlike "The Shards," "Lunar Park" is at times hilarious.)

The specter of "American Psycho," his wildly violent, divisive, darkly comic 1991 novel (on which the 2000 film of the same name was based), is also never far away, though the brutality inflicted on people and animals in the new book doesn't come close to the ridiculously berserk savagery of "American Psycho," which nearly got Ellis canceled before that was even a thing. (At the beginning of "The Shards," recounting a recent spate of good health both physical and mental, Bret observes: "And the prince-of-darkness literary persona readers thought I had always embodied was now vanishing, being replaced by something sunnier — the man who wrote 'American Psycho' was actually, some people were surprised to find out, just an amiable mess, maybe even likable, and not nearly the careless nihilist so many people mistook me for ... .")

STARRING: L.A.

Then there is Los Angeles itself (or at least the more affluent areas), which is almost as much a character in "The Shards" as the people. Ellis has always been a keen observer of his hometown, from the perfect weather and oversaturated artifice to the terrifying darkness percolating just beneath the surface. Street names, restaurants, stores, movie theaters and other locations are reeled off almost like incantations as Bret drives around the city, nervously tailing Robert Mallory or cruising in a pill-induced fog. Ellis' personal obsessions and influences show up as well — Joan Didion, Stephen King, fashion, movies, gruesome murders, movie stars and pop music.

Regarding the latter, Ellis is brilliant at dropping song and band references to help establish a time and place and mood. It's a device that can come across as lazy, but he has somehow always been able to pull it off. Icehouse, Ultravox, Duran Duran, the Go-Go's, Billy Idol, Elton John, Foreigner, Blondie, the Fifth Dimension and Fleetwood Mac are just a few of the acts that make up the novel's sprawling soundtrack.

It should come as no surprise that there is a lot of bloodshed toward the end of "The Shards," and at least a couple of eye-popping twists. At just under 600 pages the book meanders some, but is nevertheless compelling, suspenseful and hard to put down — one of those tension-laden thrillers that you keep reading long past bedtime. I wouldn't be shocked to learn that Ellis reveled in the writing of it and enjoyed toying around with real life and fantasy in his fictional universe of lonely, deranged, pill-popping rich boys.

When I reached the end I took a few days to catch my breath, then returned to the novel's jittery clutches.



