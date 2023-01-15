Williams' first talk makes impression on LSU commit

LSU junior linebacker commit Xavier Atkins’ first conversation with Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Travis Williams made a big impression on him.

Williams extended an offer to Atkins, but it was Williams’ approach that caught the prospect’s attention.

“It was a great talk,” said Atkins, who plans to visit Arkansas soon. “And he’s definitely a real one, and I can’t wait for our bond to develop more and more.”

Atkins, 6-1, 205 pounds, of Humble (Texas) Summer Creek, committed to LSU last July over offers from Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech.

He had 121 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 1 interception return for a score as a junior while playing at Jonesboro-Hodge High School in Louisiana. He recorded 14 catches for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns while playing receiver.

Williams showed he was a multitasker, talking to Atkins and his family and viewing his highlight video at the same time.

“When we were talking...he was upfront about everything,” Atkins said. “And he told me that he could see me being one of his linebackers. While we were on FaceTime, he was watching my film again and it impressed me a lot.

“And the offer meant a lot when he FaceTimed me and talked to my family. It showed he was serious about me, and the offer meant a lot.”