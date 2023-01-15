UAFS Spotlight: Boyett works way back to the court after missing seasons for covid, injuries

FORT SMITH -- If the smile on University of Arkansas at Fort Smith guard Hannah Boyett's face is a little wider while playing this season, it is for good reason. It's been a long and winding road for her return to the court for the Lions.

Boyett entered the year having gone 650 days between college games because of covid-19 shutting down the team's season her sophomore year and a season-ending injury her junior year.

Battling all that adversity, the Muldrow, Okla., native has worked her way back and again is making a big impact for UAFS. She is top three on the team per game in points (7.4), assists (1.5), steals (1.0) and 3-point baskets made (27) through the initial 16 games of the season.

"I'm blessed to be back," Boyett said. "Covid really hit this team so hard that year. I never thought I'd experience anything like that. I trained so hard to get back, but I unfortunately suffered an injury and it took longer than I thought to get ready for last year's season. It is really special to be back out there on the court wearing the uniform."

It took some time to find her way again on the basketball court after all the time off, but it didn't show during UAFS' initial win of the season at home. Boyett scored a season-high 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from behind the arc. During the 81-78 victory against Northeastern State, the Lions combined to make 15 outside shots.

Boyett has always been a threat from the perimeter, and the nets have done the talking for her in regards to whether or not she has lost any shooting touch.

"She expects her shots to go in," UAFS coach Ryan McAdams said. "She shoots with confidence regardless of the numbers. The percentages have ebbed and flowed, but we always know her abilities to knock down shots. She is on the opposing scouting reports. That's a huge aspect of our team because that creates driving opportunities."

Boyett's return has been a big factor for the Lions' offensive identity this season. The team heavily leans on Division I graduate transfer Aaliyah Prince, who leads the team by averaging 14.3 points to go with 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Prince's ability to attack the basket is elite, which allows outside opportunities for Boyett and Bentonville's Riley Hayes (9.1 points per game with 40 3-pointers made).

"Hannah is a great player, and I've had fun playing with her on this team," Prince said. "She is a really good shooter and makes me feel more confident. Our offense is just better with her out there. I really appreciate her because when I pass the ball, I know she'll make it. She is just such a sweet teammate. She brings plenty of motivation to everybody on and off the court. Hannah brings that positive energy to the entire team making sure everybody has their head up and isn't down."

Boyett is glad to be back on the court, but there was plenty of uncertainty when she was injured and missed all of last season. A heavily rolled ankle turned out to be a stress fracture in her right foot when she was preparing for the 2021-2022 season.

At times during the recovery process, Boyett wondered if she'd be able to get back to playing basketball. But with a lot of support and rehabilitation, UAFS fans are again seeing the No. 21 jersey make outside shots for the Lions.

"The fracture was in a very weird spot, and I was in a boot for four weeks and couldn't walk on it," Boyett said. "It was pretty rare, and I couldn't find any research on it. It was frustrating, and I was really mad. It was like an up-and-down roller coaster. But my trainer and teammates got me through it. The doctor had never seen an injury like how I rolled it. You work so hard, and things come out of nowhere. But I'm very grateful to be back."

Boyett's college career all started with a record-breaking freshman season in the Lions' 2019-2020 campaign. She wasted no time becoming a force for the team right out of high school, averaging a team-high 11.1 points per game along with 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

She made a team-high 78 3-point shots that season while making 97% of her free throws, which both were good enough to be the single-season records for UAFS in the Division II era.

Also in her freshman year Boyett made eight 3-pointers in a single game, which still stands as the record. For her efforts in her first season at UAFS, Boyett earned third team all-conference and all-freshman team honors in the Lone Star Conference.

"That feels like it was a long time ago," Boyett said. "That was a great year. I thought about that season just a couple weeks ago. I was surrounded by some great teammates. They really pushed me to be great and really believed in me like this current team does. They put me in the spotlight, but I tried to shy away from it. I then rolled with that opportunity."

Boyett was building toward another strong season the following year, averaging 13.6 points with 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. But the Lions' season was cut short because of covid-19 restrictions in 2020-2021 after just nine games.

It has been a battle at times this year for Boyett, balancing her past success with where she is now after all the time off and dealing with an injury to get back on the floor.

"Hannah has had a pretty rough two years and has earned every minute of playing time," McAdams said. "When we first met in the preseason, there was some anxiety about how she was going to get plugged in and how she was going to help us. But we just talked about being the best version of herself and not trying to get back to the old Hannah. Whatever she plays like now is what she is, which is all we need. If you walk into a gym and always think you wish you were who you were before an injury or before the covid season, it's a constant failure."