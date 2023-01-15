UAMS plans minority program

A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences program for students from underrepresented minority groups interested in pursuing careers in health care or research is accepting applications.

Health Career University provides high school and undergraduate students from underrepresented minority groups with exposure to health careers and assistance getting into medical school, according to the UAMS Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The application deadline is Feb. 18 for Health Career University programs in Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

The Summer Research Internship program is open to students in their last two years of high school or their first two years of college. Students in the eight-week program work in laboratory settings with mentors and learn how to conduct science-based research. The program is available in Little Rock from May 26-Aug. 4.

Freshman and sophomore college students can also learn more about careers in health care through the Pre-Health Summer Scholars Program. Participants learn about cutting-edge medical treatments and technology, and collaborate with leaders in the health care industry. The program, which is available in Little Rock and Pine Bluff, runs from June 5-30.

The eight-week Pre-Medical Summer Scholars program focuses on getting students into medical school. Faculty members and medical students mentor premedical students, assisting with their preparation for the Medical College Admission Test and their medical school applications. The program is scheduled from June 5-Aug. 4 and is available in Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

Health Career University also helps students through the Historically Black Colleges and Universities' Med Track Program, a partnership with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Philander Smith College in Little Rock. UAMS provides students from those historically Black colleges and universities with career guidance and academic resources.

The Med Track includes two year-long program options:

• The Anesthesia Tech Pipeline program, which works with students who have graduated college but aren't prepared to go directly to medical school, serving as a gap year during which students are trained and hired as anesthesia technicians at UAMS.

• The Serving Underrepresented Populations through Engagement and Research program, which teaches college students what it means to be researchers.

Most of the programs offer stipends to students who participate.

Program requirements and applications are available at https://bit.ly/3CMoOEK. More information is available by emailing healthcareerU@uams.edu.