Unbeaten Buckeyes pull away from Cornhuskers early

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Rebecca Mikulasikova had 25 points and No. 3 Ohio State opened up an early double-digit lead and beat Nebraska 76-67 Saturday.

Mikulasikova scored from inside and outside while shooting 7 for 15, including 3 of 4 on three-point attempts.

"I feel like it was missing from me the last couple of games," she said. "I was shooting a lot of threes. I wanted to play a more balanced game inside and out and I feel like I did that."

It took the Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0) less than five minutes to take control of the game, going up 13-2 on Taylor Thierry's layup midway through the first quarter.

Nebraska (11-7, 3-4) didn't get closer than six in the first half. But Sam Haiby scored five of Nebraska's points in a 7-0 run that cut the Ohio State lead to three with 7:44 left in the third quarter.

Mikulasikova then responded, scoring nine in a row as the Buckeyes built the lead back to 12 at the end of the quarter. She then hit a fourth-quarter opening three-pointer to put Ohio State up 65-52. Nebraska got no closer than 9 on a final minute three-pointer by Jaz Shelley.

"I knew they would make a run," Ohio State Coach Kevin McGuff said. "I think after our timeout, we calmed down a little bit. We got back to better ball movement and a little more stout defense. And probably most importantly, we rebounded the ball better because they got a lot of offensive rebounds to start."

Taylor Mikesell had 14 for Ohio State and Thierry had 13 and eight rebounds.

Haiby led Nebraska with 16 points. Alexis Markowski had 15 points and eight rebounds and Isabelle Bourne had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said the Huskers sealed their fate in the first five minutes of the game.

"I thought we had kind of learned our lesson playing against Michigan here at home a couple of weeks ago that we can't dig ourselves a hole like that in the first quarter," Williams said.

"We have to to get off to great starts. You have to put together 40 minutes in this league against anybody and particularly the No. 3 team in the country. We dug ourselves a hole. it proved to be something that we really couldn't get over the hump to overcome."

NO. 12 IOWA 108,

PENN STATE 67

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Caitlin Clark scored 27 points, Monika Czinano added 20 and Iowa got off to a red-hot start and never let up, rolling to a win over Penn State.

The Hawkeyes (14-4, 6-1) made 15 of 20 shots in the first quarter and shot 54.5% for the game, going 10 of 26 from three-point range and 26 of 34 from the foul line.

McKenna Warnock added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Shay Ciezki scored 20 points and Leilani Kapinus 16 for Penn State (11-7, 2-5), which finished 3 of 21 from three-point range and shot 37% overall.

NO. 17 MICHIGAN 70,

MICHIGAN STATE 55

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Leigha Brown had 14 of her 17 points in the first half, Emily Kiser had 10 of her 14 in the second half and Michigan handled rival Michigan State.

Laila Phelia added 12 points for the Wolverines (15-3, 5-2) and Maddie Nolan 10 with 3 three-pointers, giving her 137 and moving her into the school's top 10 for career three-pointers.

Kamaria McDaniel had 12 points to lead the Spartans (10-8, 2-5).

NO. 19 OKLAHOMA 80,

NO. 23 KANSAS 74

NORMAN, Okla. -- Madi Williams scored 13 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas.

After Williams scored the opening basket of the game, the Sooners never led again until Liz Scott's layup to open the fourth quarter made it 55-53.

Williams and Aubrey Joens hit three-pointers and Williams made a layup to cap a 10-0 run for a 74-62 lead with two minutes to go.

Ana Lianusa scored 12 points for the Sooners (14-3, 4-1).

Wyvette Mayberry scored 20 points for the Jayhawks (12-4, 2-3).

NO. 20 GONZAGA 73,

PORTLAND 66

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Brynna Maxwell hit 7 of 10 from the floor -- 6 of 7 from three-point range -- and finished with 20 points to help No. 20 Gonzaga beat Portland, handing the Pilots their first loss in West Coast Conference play.

Esther Little had 12 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals for Gonzaga (17-2, 7-0). Kaylynne Truong also scored 12 points and Yvonne Ejim added 10

The Bulldogs have won 10 games in a row since an 84-63 loss at No. 2 Stanford on Nov. 4.

Haylee Andrews led Portland (12-6, 6-1) with 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Alex Fowler added 19 points and five assists.

NO. 25 VILLANOVA 64,

ST. JOHN'S 61

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Maddy Siegrist scored 18 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and No. 25 Villanova defeated St. John's after trailing by 16 points midway through the fourth quarter.

A three-point play by Jayla Everett gave St. John's a 59-43 lead with 5:28 remaining in the game before a personal 11-0 run by Siegrist drew Villanova within 59-54 with 2:59 remaining.

After Jillian Archer's putback stopped the run for St. John's, the Wildcats (16-3, 7-1) defense continued to dominate and the Red Storm did not score again -- their final five possessions ending in four turnovers and a blocked shot.

Siegrist, who leads the nation with 28.7 points per game, made 13 of 25 shots and 5 of 7 free throws in her ninth 30-point game of the season. She moved into second on the all-time Big East scoring list with 1,346.

Everett finished with 18 points and Kadaja Bailey scored 13 for St. John's (14-3, 5-3). Unique Drake also scored 13 points in the first half.