



Maguire-Hayes

Jacqueline Marie Hayes and Carter Patrick Maguire III were united in marriage Jan. 7 at the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta. Dr. Bill Burch officiated the ceremony.

She is the daughter of Lisa and Dr. John Hayes of North Little Rock. Her grandparents are the late Shirley and James O'Loughlin Jr., and the late Jean and John "Jack" Hayes.

He is the son of Charlotte and Carter Maguire II. His grandparents are the late Elizabeth and Henry Booth, and the late Frances and Dr. Carter Maguire.

Attending the bride were Lauren Hayes Brown as matron of honor, Stephanie Daily, Dr. Nicole Donaldson, Shoshana Edelman, Gillian Gullett, Kaitlyn Huang, Dr. Caroline Maguire, Charlotte Maguire, Hannah Nichols, John Priddy, Mia Shovsky, and Evelyn Brown and Magnolia Brown as flower girls.

Attending the groom were Adam Carter and Andrew Gorham as best men, Nicholas Booth, Paul Daly, James Brown, Charles Capper, Dennis "Tripp" Riddle II, and Alec Thomas, Austin Thomas, and Laura Thomas as ushers.

A reception was held at the Piedmont Driving Club.

The bride received her bachelor of arts degree in political science with a concentration in political theory from Emory University, and her juris doctorate from Fordham University School of Law. She is the incoming judicial law clerk for Chief Judge Debra M. Brown, and an incoming litigation associate with Debevoisr & Pimpton LLP.

The groom received his bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from the University of Georgia, and his juris doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law. He is a corporate legal associate with DST Global.

After a wedding trip to Vail, Colo., the couple will reside in New York.



