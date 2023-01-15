Yellowjackets top WH behind Free’s 25 points

Don't look now, but Sheridan is on the rise.

Peyton Free and Brady Ingram combined for nine of Sheridan's 10 3-point baskets, and the Yellowjackets stunned longtime rival White Hall for a 74-69 boys basketball victory Friday night at the Bulldogs' Bert Honey Gymnasium.

Free scored 25 points, making five treys and living up to his name at the free throw line (8 for 8). Ingram scored 14 points and Addison Reynolds had 10 for the Yellowjackets (12-6, 3-3 in 5A-South), who have won three straight after starting 0-3 in the conference.

"We've been playing really, really well since the second semester," Sheridan Coach Joe Scott said. "We're shooting the ball better. We're supposed to be a shooting team, but we struggled with our shots in the first semester. We kept shooting and never lost confidence."

Jai'Chaunn Hayes scored 23 points and Randy Emerson Jr. totaled 17 for White Hall (13-8, 4-2), which took another hard hit at home in conference play, one week after Pine Bluff escaped with a 66-61 victory before a standing-room-only crowd.

Friday's edition of the U.S. 270 rivalry was almost full to the brim, but Sheridan made noise at the "Dog House" and is gaining ground in the race to a possible playoff berth, although 10 games still remain.

"It's a huge win for a rivalry game," Free said. "You always want to come in here and take one."

The Yellowjackets, who missed their only free throw attempt before halftime, finished 15 for 19 from the line for the game. The Bulldogs made 18 of 19, led by Emerson's 6 for 6 and Hayes' 5 for 5.

White Hall scored eight unanswered points to command a 13-7 score in the first quarter, but the lead vanished by the 2:30 mark before halftime as the Yellowjackets nailed three straight 3-point shots and Reynolds' layup tied the game. They led 32-27 before the Bulldogs evened the score near the break .

Hayes had 15 points in the first half, but Sheridan held the 6-foot-7 sophomore guard to two points in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Free -- who is close to joining senior classmate Justin Crews as 1,000-career point scorers -- continued to connect from the outside and Reynolds' offensive rebounding led to easy points as Sheridan took a 48-44 lead into the final eight minutes.

That margin grew to 60-51 with 5:42 left and was matched on three occasions before White Hall crept to within 72-69 in the final minute.

Not winning loose balls and giving up second-chance points led to the Bulldogs' struggles down the stretch, Coach Josh Hayes said.

"A team like that, if you don't get the 50-50 balls, they're going to kick them out for 3s," Josh Hayes said. "We let them get comfortable and get going, and once we did that, they didn't make any mistakes and we made a ton."

Sheridan missed an off-balance 3 before the shot clock expired, and White Hall secured a rebound with 16 seconds to go, putting the game in Hayes' hands.

Hayes missed a 3 off the front of the rim. White Hall rebounded, but an errant pass to Free led to two free throws he canned with 3 seconds left to wrap up the win.

White Hall will host Hot Springs on Tuesday night as Sheridan welcomes Benton in a rematch of the Dec. 30 Sheridan Invitational final won by the Panthers.

The Yellowjackets are streaking, but apparently not overconfident.

"On to the next one," Free said. "Same thing, next game."

GIRLS

Sheridan 69, White Hall 28

Earlier in White Hall, Brooklyn Rowe and Kayden Porter accounted for more than two-thirds of the Lady Jackets' points in a mercy-rule victory over the Lady Bulldogs, who had won 4 of 5 before Friday.

Rowe scored 28 points. She made three of her six 3-point buckets in the first quarter.

Porter totaled 20 points, going 4 for 4 at the free throw line as Sheridan (9-5, 6-0 in 5A-South) remained atop the conference and set up a first-place clash with Benton on Tuesday.

Kynnedi Barnett led White Hall (7-9, 2-4) with 12 points.

White Hall will tip off against Hot Springs at 6 p.m. Tuesday with the boys' game to follow.