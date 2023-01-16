A quiet Sunday

Sunday morning runs have a stillness to them, unlike runs on other days.

In the darkness of weekday mornings, you see frenetic paces as runners make rounds before the work bell rings. On Saturdays, you see the real runners, the ones who go for long miles and usually travel in packs.

But Sundays. Sundays are quiet.

Occasionally, I'll get the chance to enjoy a Sunday run and make sure to tour a spot that's normally busy but silenced by the seventh day. That typically means downtown Little Rock.

Cities in Sunday quiet allow one to hear the history and feel the culture contained within its heart. Because Little Rock is small, it doesn't take a whole lot of miles to find it.

Not long ago, I made a point to run by the Mifflin Gibbs house on Chester Street near the Dunbar Community Center. Mr. Gibbs arrived in Little Rock in 1871, opened a law office and won election to a city court, making him the first Black man elected judge in the United States.

Yes, Gibbs Elementary School is named for him, but that school came after Gibbs High School was established in 1892, named in his honor and located just behind the current Dunbar Junior High.

I headed west on 16th Street to loop the two blocks in front of Little Rock Central High. History trickles from every pore of this beautiful brick building. I slowed just enough to take in the scenery and hear the unrest of the Central High Crisis.

Largely forgotten is that a young Martin Luther King Jr., just finding his role as leader of the civil rights movement, attended Ernest Green's graduation there in 1958. He reportedly even gave Mr. Green a $15 check as a graduation gift.

I headed east on 14th Street, then crossed over Interstate 630 at the Chester Street bridge. Turning right on Seventh, I felt my legs wobbling so I slowed when I approached Gaines Street and the First Missionary Baptist Church.

I hadn't known much about the church until I did some classroom research about Dr. King's visits to Arkansas. The church was founded by a slave named Rev. Wilson Brown in 1845, with the congregation building the current church in 1882. There, in 1963, just a few months before his "I Have a Dream" speech, Dr. King preached at the 118th anniversary of the church's creation.

I continued east on Seventh and hung a right on Broadway for just a couple of blocks. The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center anchors the corner where a Black man, John Carter, had been lynched in 1927. Next to it is the building housing the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

At this spot today, a food giveaway will take place to honor the man for whom the commission finds its purpose.

I jogged a few more blocks and slowed to a walk as I approached my car, humbled by history in the quiet of a Sunday morning.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "Oh, Little Rock" appears every other Monday.