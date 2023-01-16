Benton County marriage licenses





The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Jan. 5-11.

Jan. 5

Harthoner Eugene Goforth, 36, and Brittany Taylor Goodman, 37, both of Rogers

Luke Avis Isom, 23, and Kylee Nova Tisdale, 21, both of Bella Vista

Cameron Lewis Paschal, 32, and Ashley Nicole Kiersey, 26, both of Bentonville

Tanner Keith Smith, 24, Rochester, Ill., and Brooke Anne Gibbs, 23, Modesto, Ill.

Caesar Jose Vargas, 58, and Ekaterina Hortensia Rivera Duque, 36, both of Lowell

Jan. 6

James Jon Bennett, 59, and Megan Rachelle Thompson, 56, both of Bella Vista

Taylor Ryan Cornelius, 27, and Abigail Lauren Price, 25, both of Oklahoma City

Bryson Jordon Flatt, 25, and Allison Chase Petersen, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Jeffrey Jason Roy Kear, 45, and Tori Elizabeth Parker, 34, both of Siloam Springs

Dylan Paul Mahosky, 28, Springdale, and Lindsay Caitlin Eldridge, 30, Rogers

Philip Abraham Sayger, 26, Bella Vista, and Allie Dan Stephens, 22, Rogers

Jan. 9

Zachary Allen Campbell, 28, and Amber Lynelle Smith, 32, both of Gravette

Cameron Taylor Crawford, 29, and Katherine Ann Papa, 28, both of Pea Ridge

Jessie James Dutton, 22, and Ashton De Ann Stacy, 25, both of Pea Ridge

Samuel James Landreth, 25, Bella Vista, and Rachel Marie Price, 21, Rogers

Joseph Hayden Meshell, 28, and Megan Alizabeth Nelson, 24, both of Springdale

Jan. 10

Brian James Dennis, 35, and Megan Leann Wright, 33, both of Siloam Springs

Toby Lee Howe, 42, and Karolann Parks, 33, both of Rogers

Jan. 11

Nicholas Paul Joseph Degan, 33, and Rebecca Jordyn DeClerk, 29, both of Bentonville

Robert Joseph Guardiola, 37, and Liza Kathleen Burnett, 30, both of Rogers

Mary Jo Rhein, 67, and Donna Marie Gaudet, 76, both of Bella Vista



