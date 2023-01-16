Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Jan. 5-11.
Jan. 5
Harthoner Eugene Goforth, 36, and Brittany Taylor Goodman, 37, both of Rogers
Luke Avis Isom, 23, and Kylee Nova Tisdale, 21, both of Bella Vista
Cameron Lewis Paschal, 32, and Ashley Nicole Kiersey, 26, both of Bentonville
Tanner Keith Smith, 24, Rochester, Ill., and Brooke Anne Gibbs, 23, Modesto, Ill.
Caesar Jose Vargas, 58, and Ekaterina Hortensia Rivera Duque, 36, both of Lowell
Jan. 6
James Jon Bennett, 59, and Megan Rachelle Thompson, 56, both of Bella Vista
Taylor Ryan Cornelius, 27, and Abigail Lauren Price, 25, both of Oklahoma City
Bryson Jordon Flatt, 25, and Allison Chase Petersen, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Jeffrey Jason Roy Kear, 45, and Tori Elizabeth Parker, 34, both of Siloam Springs
Dylan Paul Mahosky, 28, Springdale, and Lindsay Caitlin Eldridge, 30, Rogers
Philip Abraham Sayger, 26, Bella Vista, and Allie Dan Stephens, 22, Rogers
Jan. 9
Zachary Allen Campbell, 28, and Amber Lynelle Smith, 32, both of Gravette
Cameron Taylor Crawford, 29, and Katherine Ann Papa, 28, both of Pea Ridge
Jessie James Dutton, 22, and Ashton De Ann Stacy, 25, both of Pea Ridge
Samuel James Landreth, 25, Bella Vista, and Rachel Marie Price, 21, Rogers
Joseph Hayden Meshell, 28, and Megan Alizabeth Nelson, 24, both of Springdale
Jan. 10
Brian James Dennis, 35, and Megan Leann Wright, 33, both of Siloam Springs
Toby Lee Howe, 42, and Karolann Parks, 33, both of Rogers
Jan. 11
Nicholas Paul Joseph Degan, 33, and Rebecca Jordyn DeClerk, 29, both of Bentonville
Robert Joseph Guardiola, 37, and Liza Kathleen Burnett, 30, both of Rogers
Mary Jo Rhein, 67, and Donna Marie Gaudet, 76, both of Bella Vista