Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Jan. 3

Casey's General Store

100 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands prior to glove use. Raw eggs being stored above bottled beverages in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Dollar General

404 First Ave. N.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Liquid soap in the bathroom was empty. Four cans on the retail shelves with dents in the seals. Bleach stored on a shelf over to-go cups, laundry soap stored on a shelf over paper plates, rubbing alcohol stored on a shelf over medication, bathroom cleaners stored on shelf over zip-lock bags. No covered trash receptacle in the public restroom. The automatic door would not completely close leaving a one foot gap.

Dollar General

100 N.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Dollar Tree

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 2031, Rogers

Critical violations: Smoked sausage in refrigerator being kept beyond manufacturers expiration date.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of food being stored on the floor in back.

Fruitealicious

1335 S. Main St., Suite 3, Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer bucket at less than 150 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: Test strips expired 2020 and are no longer usable.

Harps - Food Store

200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: Observed several cans for retail sale that were dented on the seal.

Noncritical violations: Observed expired packages of muffin mix exceeded the sell-by date of 11-17-2022 and a package of smoked sausages exceeded the sell-by date of Dec. 21, 2022. Raw bacon stored on shelf over ham steaks in the display case and raw bratwurst stored on shelf over smoked sausage.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Slicers for meat and cheese had a buildup of food debris under the blade. Used tongs stored outside of hot-hold case.

Hi-Tea Shop

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3165, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop stored in ice bin with the handle touching ice.

Pure Nutrition Bentonville

201 S.W. 14th St., Suite 106, Bentonville

Critical violations: Ice machine has an accumulation of residue on the inside.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Subway

2301 W. Walnut St., No. 23, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate available at time of inspection.

Sweets Treats The Candy Jar

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5170, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips available at time of inspection.

Jan. 4

E-Z Mart - Food Store

104 E. New Hope Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Packages of raw bacon is on a shelf above child lunch meals.

Noncritical violations: None

Flash Market

201 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Littlefield Express

2410 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple dead bugs on floor of back storage area.

Noncritical violations: No hot or cold water handles at three-compartment sink. Employees are turning on a valve under sink for hot water.

Mazzio's Pizza

906 W. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer is not dispensing at the correct concentration, too low. Repeat violation. Spray bottle with pink liquid not labeled with contents. Employee did not know what it is. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: Open bag of spinach stored on the bottom shelf of the salad cooler. Bottom of unit is visibly dirty. Wall behind the wing sauces is visibly dirty. Condensation leak in walk-in freezer. Repeat violation. Unit was supposed to be repaired since previous inspection. Hole in the wall by the dough sheeter table.

Starbucks

2003 Promenade Blvd., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: No longer have a handwashing sink in ware-washing area, former designated handwashing sink being used as dump sink.

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer detected in sanitizing buckets.

Taqueria Michoacan

1981 U.S. 412 West, Suite A, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Container of raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Spray bottle not labeled with contents. Thermometer on location is only good to take temperature of hot foods or for cooking temperatures. Ice scoop stored handle down and laying in the ice machine. Single-use containers being reused for food storage. Repeat violation. Food stored in direct contact with to-go type plastic bags.

Walgreens

4206 W. New Hope Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of food on floor in stock room.

Jan. 5

Arby's

1001 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Portioned boats of Greek meat stored above the load line are not at 41 degrees or below. Sandwich preparation table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Employee wearing fingernail polish is working on the finish-line handling items from the fryer without wearing gloves. Repeat violation. Permit posted is expired.

Braum's

551 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Live mouse observed in the back storeroom. Area under the ice cream station is visibly dirty. Area in the kitchen around the grill and prep station has a buildup of grease and debris.

KFC

1115 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Grout missing between floor tiles in various places throughout facility. Areas around the three-compartment sinks and the chicken breading stations are worse. Permit not posted.

Las Palmas

301 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Fajita chicken at 110 degrees in hot-hold unit. Fajita chicken in ice bath at 50 degrees. Bleach water mixture used on cutting board was over 200 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: Facility is storing food items for hot-holding underneath hot-hold unit to replenish steam tables as they empty. Walls around walk-in cooler inside door have an accumulation of dust and grime.

Subway

4204 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 130, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Slow leak in pipes beneath three-compartment sink.

Village Market

17047 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Corn dogs at 110 degrees and potato wedges at 113 degrees in hot-holding case. Posted permit expired on May 31, 2022.

White Oak MOARK

18440 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Milk in the display/walk-in was at 46 degrees. The flooring is not smooth and lacks coving. The flooring is covered with a sticky black coating and can't be easily swept and mopped. Some grease buildup on the vent hood panels over the fryer and grill area.

Jan. 6

Casey's General Store

2401 W. Olive St., Rogers

Critical violations: Buildup of beverage powder on cappuccino dispenser nozzle.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

Casey's General Store

514 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above bottled beverages in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Casey's General Store

1800 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler. Buildup of beverage powder for cappuccino and hot chocolate machine around dispensing nozzle.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer. Accumulation of debris and waste in men's restroom.

Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ

1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Menu lacks consumer advisory.

Noncritical violations: None

Siloam Springs Senior Center

750 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee went from cleaning dishes to putting on gloves for food service but did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves.

Noncritical violations: Employee did not lather with soap long enough before rinsing hands. Ice buildup on packaged product in the walk-in freezer. Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer.

Sonic Drive-In

1134 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Dressing table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Open case of hot dogs pulled from the freezer exceed the date-mark.

Noncritical violations: Cover over roll rack of onion rings has water standing on the top, possibly due to condensation leak from the unit. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Condensation leak in the walk-in cooler.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 3 -- Gravette Middle School - Basketball Concessions, 607 Dallas St. S.E., Gravette; Popdipity Gourmet Popcorn, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3117, Rogers; Popeye's, 2325 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Trailhead Tap, 400 N. Walton Blvd., Suite I, Bentonville

Jan. 4 -- Aldi, 1006 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Family Dollar, 1900 S. First St., Suite 6, Rogers; Great American Cookies, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5160, Rogers; India Mart, 3400 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 12, Bentonville; Sonic Drive-In, 200 E. New Hope Road, Rogers; Stop & Go, 1307 Hudson Road, Rogers

Jan. 5 -- Benton County Senior Center, 3501 S.E. L St., Bentonville; Bizzy B's Bakery, 1501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 101, Bentonville; Bolder Coffee, 4200 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 304, Rogers; Chowdown, 10082 Old Campbell Road, Rogers; Walmart DGTC West, 805 Moberly Lane, Bentonville; Dickey's Barbeque Pit, 4204 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 140, Rogers; God's Pantry, 17938 Dennis Mitchell Road, Garfield

Jan. 6 -- CVS, 1749 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Las Fajitas, 1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville; Subway, 813 W. Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville