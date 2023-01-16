Benton police investigate suspected hit and run fatality

Benton police investigated a suspected hit-and-run Sunday after finding a 13-year-old boy dead near South Service Road.

Officers responded to the 19000 block of South Service Road around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive juvenile. Police found the boy dead at the scene and suspected he was the victim of a hit-and-run earlier that morning, according to a news release from the Benton Police Department.

Evidence suggested a black Nissan Pathfinder with damage on the passenger side was involved in the fatal accident. The Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division has taken charge of the ongoing investigation, said the release.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the department at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 776-5947.