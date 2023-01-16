Change is delivered as Elm Springs, Tontitown residents can now use their city names in mailing addresses

ELM SPRINGS -- The mayors and residents of Elm Springs and Tontitown recently received permission to use the towns' names as part of their mailing addresses.

Springdale previously was the preferred last line of their mailing addresses. "Preferred last line" is a U.S. Postal Service term.

Both towns now fall under ZIP code 72762, and they can use the proper town names before it. Elm Springs was 72728, and Tontitown was 72770.

Elm Springs has a population of 2,581, according to the census. Tontitown's population is 4,656.

"Elm Springs is a growing first class city, originally founded in 1832," said Elm Springs Mayor Harold Douthit. "Myself and the City Council felt it was well past time that we were called by our name -- not another city's.

"Elm Springs is Elm Springs. We wanted to be known as Elm Springs."

Douthit said in addition to city pride, the change also will save residents money.

The Elm Springs sales tax is 1%, while the city of Springdale charges 2%, he said. But many Elm Springs residents making online purchases were charged 2% because their mailing addresses said Springdale.

State law requires sales tax be calculated at point of delivery.

"So our residents save 1% on purchases delivered to their residence, such as automobiles, boats, furniture, to name a few," Douthit said.

Angela Russell, mayor of Tontitown, said she likes the sales tax money funneled to her city's budget. It gives the city more money to spend on resident services. She was not in office when the request for change or the change took place, she said.

Russell could not share the amount of increase to the budget, she said.

Other problems included duplication of street names in the three towns, causing problems for the Postal Service as well as other delivery services and technicians servicing homes, Douthit said.

Elm Springs and Tontitown both have post offices that provide basic desk service and mail boxes, but mail is first distributed at a postal center in Fayetteville, then sent to the Springdale post office for delivery, said Dawson Tisdale, supervisor for customer service at the Springdale post office.

In addition, state driver's licenses require physical addresses, not mailing addresses, which left residents with two addresses, Douthit said.

Alexia Sikora, communications director for U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., noted while the effort for the change was ongoing, a developer was advertising a housing development within Elm Springs city limits as being in Springdale. The developer had checked with the 911 address system, which indicated the development was in Springdale.

The process for making this change in both cities started about eight years ago. It was approved for Elm Springs in October, Douthit said.

Tontitown's change was approved in June 2021, Sikora said.

Federal and state lawmakers helped the cities' staffs through this process, she said.

Terri Maddox was mailing packages Monday at the Elm Springs post office. Most of the people she talked to approved of the change, she said.

But she and others will no doubt fall back to the familiar "Springdale" last line, she said. Tisdale at the post office said that's OK.

Packages have been returned to sender or lost since the change, as global positioning services have not been updated by online companies or their delivery staff, said Lana D., contacted through the Nextdoor app. She declined to give her full name.

She also mentioned customers unable to retrieve their packages from the Elm Springs post office, as its hours of operation are limited. That post office is open 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays.

Lana also was concerned the 911 system had not been updated.

John Luther, director of the Washington County Department of Emergency Management, said Wednesday the county's system has been updated with the new addresses.

"Like all change, it will take everyone involved a period of transition for this to be implemented," Douthit said.

Residents will be responsible for updating their addresses with online companies, delivery services and utility services, Douthit said.