Impressive early list of recruits expected to visit Hogs on Saturday

Arkansas is expected to host an impressive list of prospects Saturday, the same day the Razorbacks' basketball team is scheduled to host a game against Ole Miss.

The Hogs hosted several prospects last Saturday and at least two are looking to visit again this weekend.

The early list of confirmed prospects include five 4-star prospects and other highly regarded recruits.

• ’25 QB Quentin Murphy, 5-11, 170 of Joe T. Robinson

Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan State, Ohio State and other offers

• ’25 QB Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 190 of CAC

Illinois, UCA offers

• ’26 OL Cody Taylor, 6-4, 273 of Greenwood

Ole Miss and Kentucky offers

• ’24 OL Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320 of Fort Smith Northside

Texas A&M offer

• ’24 QB Michael Hawkins, 6-1, 185 of McKinney (Texas) Frisco Emerson

4-star with Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Nebraska offers.

’25 TE Davon Mitchell, 64, 230 of Allen, Texas

No. 1 rated TE nationally with Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Colorado and other offers.

• ’24 DL Charleston Collins, 6-5, 263 of Mills

4-star with Arkansas, Texas, LSU, Auburn and other offers. Visited Hogs on Saturday and has intentions to visit again this week.

• ’24 RB Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230 of Benton

4-star with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Boston College and other offers.

• ’25 QB Carson Boyd, 6-0, 170 of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

• ’25 RB Jamarion Parker, 6-0, 185 of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

4-star with Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Michigan and other offers. Visited Hogs Jan. 15 of last year. Cousin of ’25 DB Antonio Parker.

• ’25 DB Antonio Parker, 6-0, 175 of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

Arkansas, Iowa State, Boston College, UNLV offers. Visited on Saturday. Cousin of ’25 RB Jamarion Parker.

• ’26 WR Jaylen Pile, 6-0, 170 of Southlake (Texas) Carroll