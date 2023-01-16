Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Impressive early list of recruits expected to visit Hogs on Saturday

by Richard Davenport | Today at 3:12 p.m.
Braylen Russell (2) rushes the ball for Benton during a playoff game at home against Lake Hamilton on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/1119football/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey) .

Arkansas is expected to host an impressive list of prospects Saturday, the same day the Razorbacks' basketball team is scheduled to host a game against Ole Miss. 

The Hogs hosted several prospects last Saturday and at least two are looking to visit again this weekend. 

The early list of confirmed prospects include five 4-star prospects and other highly regarded recruits. 

• ’25 QB Quentin Murphy, 5-11, 170 of Joe T. Robinson 

Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan State, Ohio State and other offers 

• ’25 QB Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 190 of CAC 

Illinois, UCA offers 

• ’26 OL Cody Taylor, 6-4, 273 of Greenwood

Ole Miss and Kentucky offers 

• ’24 OL Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320 of Fort Smith Northside 

Texas A&M offer 

• ’24 QB Michael Hawkins, 6-1, 185 of McKinney (Texas) Frisco Emerson 

4-star with Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Nebraska offers.

 ’25 TE Davon Mitchell, 64, 230 of Allen, Texas 

No. 1 rated TE nationally with Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Colorado and other offers.

• ’24 DL Charleston Collins, 6-5, 263 of Mills 

4-star with Arkansas, Texas, LSU, Auburn and other offers. Visited Hogs on Saturday and has intentions to visit again this week.

• ’24 RB Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230 of Benton 

4-star with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Boston College and other offers.

• ’25 QB Carson Boyd, 6-0, 170 of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

• ’25 RB Jamarion Parker, 6-0, 185 of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

4-star with Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Michigan and other offers. Visited Hogs Jan. 15 of last year. Cousin of ’25 DB Antonio Parker.

• ’25 DB Antonio Parker, 6-0, 175 of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep

Arkansas, Iowa State, Boston College, UNLV offers. Visited on Saturday. Cousin of ’25 RB Jamarion Parker. 

• ’26 WR Jaylen Pile, 6-0, 170 of Southlake (Texas) Carroll

