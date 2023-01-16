EDITORIAL: Secret shoppers: How we all pay for these things

Some folks are taking this secret shopper thing a tad too far.

As if a pandemic and its aftermath weren't enough to knock businesses to the canvas, many of which might be down for the count, the National Retail Federation says U.S. store product losses--known in the industry as "retail shrink" and to everyone else as theft--amounted to $100 billion in 2022.

Fifty-three percent of retailers surveyed by the federation reported an increase in "organized retail crime," while none reported a decrease.

Retail theft goes beyond plain old shoplifting. Much of it can be attributed to organized crime rings, the paper reports.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon recently told CNBC that store theft is higher than it's ever been, despite (many) safety measures, despite (many) security measures. Where there's a will, there's a way--as true as any idiom could be. That the will to do inherently bad things seems to be on the rise isn't a good sign.

On the horizon, expect things to get worse. Mr. McMillon said in-store theft will drive up prices for the rest of us, and cause some stores to close. A National Retail Federation official predicts "more headaches to come" in 2023.

That includes more theft and, ominously, more store violence. Another retail consultant said legislation needs to catch up with the marketplace. Regulations don't exist for online marketplaces where stolen goods end up.

Meanwhile, Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has been open in its frustration over lack of legislation and regional inconsistencies in enforcement. Retail experts say workers can't be expected to adequately police their stores and potentially place themselves in dangerous situations.

The good news? Retailers aren't simply writing off losses and going about their business. They're talking more openly about the problem and lobbying Congress for help. A bill, the "Combating Organized Retail Crime Act of 2022," was introduced in the House in October. It would establish an Organized Retail Crime Coordination Center at Homeland Security Investigations. Essentially, creating a cohesive strategy.

It's a first step, anyway.

Bill co-sponsor Susie Lee, a Democrat from Nevada, said "transnational" criminal groups are threatening public safety with "bolder, more violent attacks" on retailers.

"The stolen proceeds also support these groups' money-laundering operations and other despicable activities like human trafficking, weapons smuggling and terrorism financing," she said.

When companies like Walmart and Target start speaking up, the right people are bound to listen and work to fix the problem.

Let's leave the secret shoppers to the retail analysts.