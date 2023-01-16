Halftime Story Time is a hit at Gravette basketball games

GRAVETTE -- Halftime at basketball games is proving to be a great time to get in some reading in Gravette.

Halftime Story Time, a read-aloud program started last year by Gravette Superintendent Maribel Childress and Shannon Mitchell, high school principal, takes place during Gravette home basketball games.

"The idea for the Halftime Story Time came from Shannon Mitchell, our high school principal," Childress said. "We were at a principals' meeting, and we were talking about what we could do as a community to get family and students excited about reading, to encourage reading in children, just to build a love of reading within the community."

Childress added, "Shannon had the idea of story time because we have a lot of children and school-age people in the gym during ball games and we have lots of parents, so it is a great captive moment for us to read to students and get them excited about books and just how fun it is to read."

The Halftime Story Time program takes place during halftime of home varsity boys' and girls' basketball contests and is held in an open room under the main staircase in the lobby of the Lions' Den.

"It is a perfect location," Childress said. "I love having it right in the front lobby because, as people are coming in, they see the sign. They see us advertise the read-aloud program, and the students are gathered around. The people coming in and out can see how excited and proud the kids are to be part of the program. It is a perfect little nook. We are out of the way, and it is a little quieter and away from the music and noise."

The little nook is always filled to near capacity, but there is still plenty of room in the lobby for kids and adults to stop by and listen to various books be read aloud by Childress and other volunteers during the 10-minute halftime.