Hospitals in throes of staff shortages, burnout

WASHINGTON -- Problems are mounting at hospitals across the nation as they try to deal with widespread staffing shortages, overworked nurses beaten down by the pandemic and a busted pipeline of new nurses. This has resulted in situations such as Mississippi, which doesn't have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state's top health officer said.

That's also led to nurses juggling dangerously high caseloads, said Michelle Collins, dean at the college of nursing and health at Loyola University New Orleans.

"There's no place that's immune from what's happening with the nursing shortage," Collins said. "It's everywhere."

Union leaders say the tentative contract agreement ending the strike by nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center, each privately owned, nonprofit hospitals that hold over 1,000 beds in New York City, will relieve chronic short staffing and boost pay by 19% over three years.

The walkout by New York nurses, which ended Thursday, was just the latest dispute between nurses and their employers.

Last year, six unions representing a total of 32,000 nurses launched strikes outside of hospital systems around the country, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Those strikes represented about a quarter of all the major strikes in the U.S. last year, an increase from the year before.

Describing hospital environments where nurses are unable to take breaks because they are assigned too many patients -- some of whom are pleading for care from frontline workers -- the president of the American Nurses Association, Dr. Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, said some nurses may think their only option is to strike.

"Nurses don't feel like their voices have been heard with this exact topic," she told The Associated Press Wednesday. "Nurses are now feeling like they need to strike. That could continue."

ACCESS 'SCARY' IN DELTA

Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, told lawmakers Thursday that the state health department is short 150 nurses and low health care access in the state's impoverished Delta region is becoming "scary." The challenges have placed Mississippi near the bottom of national rankings that track the performance of state health care systems.

"We may be at the bottom today, but we don't have to stay there," Edney said. "I'm just begging for partners to help us ... because we have too many Mississippians who are dying prematurely. We have too many who are aging with poor health and we have too many people struggling for access to care."

Edney appeared before the lawmakers at a budget hearing to request an additional $14.6 million in state general funds for the year that begins July 1, which would be a 42% increase from the general funds for the current fiscal year. About $9.2 million in new funds would be used to hire an additional 100 nurses to work in county health departments across the state, according to a health department budget document.

Edney said the agency is shifting its attention from covid-19 response back to its "core responsibilities." He outlined three issues in need of more attention: maternal mortality, diabetes and the opioid crisis.

Half of diabetics in Mississippi don't know they have it, and the Delta has one highest amputation rates in the country. An increase in diabetes screening would help reverse the trend, Edney said. For maternal care, the department needs more funds to stand up a new at-home nursing program for mothers. But these efforts require more skilled health workers.

"I can't do it with my current workforce," Edney said. "I don't have enough." He said county departments have borne the brunt of the state's health challenges.

"Honestly, I'm shocked to hear you say this," said Sen. Angela Hill, a Republican from Picayune. "I think part of it is people don't know where to go for services."

MORE STRIKES LIKELY

In California, nurse unions at two hospitals are likely to strike this year when their contract expires, said Peter Sidhu, the executive vice president of United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals. Sidhu, who fields objections from nurses across the state who say their caseloads are unsafe, has received 7,000 such complaints in Los Angeles County hospitals since December. He said objections have at least doubled since before the pandemic began.

"What I've seen is that in areas where we've traditionally had good staffing, even they are getting bombarded with patients and a lack of resources," Sidhu said.

Nurse shortages were plaguing some hospitals years before covid-19 hit, and signs of a crisis loomed, with a large swath of the workforce nearing retirement age.

A nurse shortage accelerated during the covid-19 pandemic and the exodus has added further strain on the health care system in Mississippi. A spokesperson for the health department, Liz Sharlot, said 54% of rural hospitals are in danger of closure or downgrading existing services.

A policy brief from the Department of Health and Human Services last year found that over half of nurses were over the age of 50, a much higher percentage compared with the overall U.S. labor workforce, where only a quarter of people are 55 or older.

Aspiring nurses are lining up to replace those retirees but even that silver lining has hit a snag, with widespread faculty shortages at nursing colleges. In 2021, nearly 92,000 qualified nursing school applicants were denied entry into a program, largely because of a shortage of educators, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

The American Nurses Association asked Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to declare the nursing shortage a national crisis in late 2021.

"Nurses have remained steadfast on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic, while overcoming challenges, risks to their personal health and safety such as limited personal protective equipment and the physical, emotional and mental health burden of the covid-19 virus," the association's president at the time wrote in a letter to the secretary.

Becerra hasn't declared a crisis but has met with association and other health care leaders to discuss the shortage.

"Nurses are an essential part of our nation's health care system," Becerra said in a statement Friday to The Associated Press. "Supporting nurses and other frontline health professionals providing care in our communities is critical to improving our nation's health and wellbeing."

The federal agency has pumped more money into its National Health Service Corps program, which covers student tuition for health workers who serve in high-need communities. Since 2019, the program has nearly doubled the number of nurses and nurse faculty it sponsors.

"This has been an ongoing issue for a while," Mensik Kennedy said Wednesday. "We really need to work collaboratively with Congress and our health care system to address these issues. Nurses can't solve these issues by ourselves."

The number of nurses working in the profession is starting to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, said Dave Auerbach, the director of research at the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission.

But hospitals, especially, are still struggling to lure those nurses back to working in their wards, he noted.

"That sounds like more of an issue of the attractiveness of the working conditions of the jobs," Auerbach said. "Some of it is outside of the control of the hospitals in those jobs."

Sidhu left his job as an ICU nurse last year when a third covid surge struck, after being among the first to volunteer for the covid unit when the pandemic hit.

He's noticed a cultural shift in the profession. Fewer nurses want to work 12-hour shifts, multiple days a week. Many are taking jobs at clinics, where weekend or overnight shifts aren't required. Others have moved to jobs in telehealth, working from the comfort of their home.

"Prior to the pandemic, I knew every once and a while, I'm going to have a bad night," Sidhu said. "Now, every time you walk into the facility, you're not just worried about what patients you're going to have -- now you have four [patients] and you know you're not going to have resources."

Information for this article was contributed by Amanda Seitz and Michael Goldberg of The Associated Press.