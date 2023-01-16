• Julissa Thaler, a Minnesota mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son and stashing his body in the trunk of her car, had upgraded murder charges filed against her, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

• Wasiu Abiodun, spokesman for Paikoro police in Nigeria, said a Catholic priest was burned alive after gunmen opted to set his house on fire when they couldn't enter, and a second clergyman escaped from the compound with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

• Fumio Kishida, prime minister of Japan, in a speech at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, said the United States should rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership "to forge a fair economic order in the Asia-Pacific region so that every [one] of us can enjoy prosperity."

• Lee Boykin Jr., a 33-year-old former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, faces life in federal prison after he was found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse, kidnapping and two counts of destruction, alteration or falsification of records, prosecutors said.

• Molvi Khalid, police chief in Kabul, Afghanistan, said Mursal Nabizada, a former parliamentarian, and her bodyguard were fatally shot by unknown assailants, and her brother and a second guard were injured at the ex-lawmaker's home.

• Lee Rousso, 64, of Renton, Wash., was charged with first-degree assault as prosecutors say he stabbed a rival criminal defense attorney he blamed for ruining his legal career, court records show.

• Ashwin Vasan, New York City's health commissioner, said officials are "working on an expanded response plan to keep fighting" fatal overdoses, as data shows 2,688 residents died in 2021 from drug misuse, with four of every five fatalities linked to fentanyl.

• Roy Whitehead, a law enforcement veteran with more than 50 years of experience in Georgia and South Carolina, was named long-term interim police chief in Warner Robins, Ga., as officials continue their search for a permanent replacement.

• Michelle Pasawicz, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologist, said a program feeding romaine lettuce to manatees is "helping some manatees for sure," but the decline in deaths may also be attributed to the weaker, sickest animals perishing in the earlier months of a die-off.