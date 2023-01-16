A mule and 40 acres

In "Ignorance and slavery," I think Mr. Bradley Gitz makes great points for Black American reparations. Let me say you're welcome. Now give me my 40 acres and a mule. I'm glad you're not woke.

DABORT ALLEN

Conway

Mistaken on budget

It seems to me that many people need to study up on the federal budget process. The fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. Congress is supposed to have its budget bills passed by Sept. 30, although no Congress in the past 20 years has met this goal. Instead, it passes continuing appropriation bills to give the members more time. The 117th Congress was responsible for the current fiscal year's budget, and passed it. The 118th Congress, which is led now by Republicans, had no right or power or responsibility to set this budget.

Many letter-writers, such as Aaron Harris, have claimed that passing the budget now has "taken away the power of the new Republican House to set the budget for the next year." That is not true. The next fiscal year begins Oct. 1, 2023, and the new Republican House will have the responsibility to set that budget. Let's not hold our breath. Many Republicans will hope to shut the government down at that time.

MICHAEL VINING

Benton

Column masquerade

What does the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette hope to gain by continuing to allow your racist columnist Bradley Gitz to write the racist drivel he calls a column?

His column last Monday in defense of American slavery is more of the same warmed-over soup he continues to serve that is extremely insulting to your readers and beneath any semblance of what America should stand for: liberty and justice for all.

It seems the only credentials Gitz possesses is the economic wealth and societal advantage that he and other ancestors of slave owners have in their fat back pockets. His knows nothing of the pain and economic deprivation that are the vestiges and travesty of slavery and institutional racism that remain from America's greatest sin, the enslavement of millions of Black people for profit.

Bradley Gitz, the only ignorant person here is you. ADG, you must and should be ashamed to promote and publish this trash that masquerades as journalism.

DAVID LEWIS

Little Rock