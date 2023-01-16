MLK parade leaders chosen

The 39th annual Original KingFest has announced the marshals for the parade today honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and reminds the community of the MLK park and history of KingFest.

The parade will be held today at 2 p.m. in downtown Pine Bluff. The lineup begins at 1 p.m. in front of Jefferson County Courthouse.

The MLK Parade theme is "Nonviolence Matters" and the overall PBICVR Original KingFest Celebration theme is "Education Matters," according to a news release from the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration.

The OKF executive committee selected queens and kings from Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts to be recognized grand parade marshals. Students were also chosen to be PEN OR PENCIL Ambassadors and represent their schools in the MLK Parade.





The presence of students sends a message that "Education Matters" at the same time they march Against Bullying and Gun Violence in the city, and for other cities in the state, according to the release.

Parade marshals and their schools include:

• Tanaesha Thomas, Watson Chapel High School;

• Kadan French, King, and Calah Sloan, Queen, Jack Robey Junior High School;

• A'Miah Gurndy, Queen, and D'Marion Wallace, King, Dollarway High School;

• Tamerah Simmons, Queen, Pine Bluff High School.

The organization is pleased to recognize these scholars.

Limousine service for the grand parade marshals is provided by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

KINGFEST, PARK HISTORY

The KingFest celebration at Pine Bluff is the oldest Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Arkansas. The Martin Luther King Jr. Park has a fishing lake, play equipment, basketball court, and other amenities.

"Inside the MLK Park is the Coretta Scott King Center, the only monument in the state named in her honor. The MLK-CSK combination became the first in America in 2006, and the remarrying of the two has gone unrecognized for nearly two decades. This unrecorded fact should be known around the state and promoted by the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, which would bring positive visibility to our city as we promote the legacy and principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," according to the release.

"The 39th annual OKF Celebration is focused on education and nonviolence this year, as a result of recent homicides within the first 10 days of this year, and the Pine Bluff School District receiving permission by the Arkansas Board of Education to allow for a Limited Authority School Board, positive education news for Pine Bluff," according to the release.

Kadan French



Calah Sloan



A’Miah Gurndy



D'Marion Wallace

