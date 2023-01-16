• Romanian authorities Saturday towed away a fleet of luxury cars and seized other assets worth an estimated $3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the social media personality and former professional kickboxer detained in the country on human trafficking charges. Romania's National Agency for the Administration of Unavailable Assets said in a statement it removed 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches and cash in several currencies. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 4.5 million followers on Twitter, was arrested Dec. 29 in Bucharest along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. Romania's anti-organized crime agency said it identified more than 10 properties and land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers. If prosecutors can prove they gained money through illicit activities including human trafficking, the assets could be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensation for victims, said Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for the agency. After the assets were moved Saturday, a post appeared on Tate's Twitter account, which read: "Anyone who believes I'm a human trafficker is genuinely a moron," and "anyone smart enough to understand the American System is unfair would be mind blown by the injustice of the Romanian System."

• John Legend revealed at a private concert Friday that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, gave birth earlier in the day, People reported. "What a blessed day," the singer said, according to People. The baby's age and name were not immediately revealed. Despite a lack of sleep and long hours at the hospital, Legend reportedly said he was still "energized" -- a feeling that seemed to permeate his performance. Teigen and Legend are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. In 2020, the cookbook author said she miscarried at 20 weeks after a "partial placenta abruption." She has since said she underwent a life-saving abortion, a decision she said took more than a year for her to come to terms with. Teigen's revelation came shortly after she took to social media to announce she was again pregnant following a lengthy journey filled with IVF treatments.