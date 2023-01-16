New Year’s follies

Random thoughts for a new year:

• There continues to be misrepresentation on the part of the left regarding racial indoctrination in public schools. Contrary to its claims, no serious person is advocating the teaching of a sanitized version of American history that leaves out slavery and Jim Crow segregation (how do you even teach the Civil War and the civil rights movement without explaining such things?).

What is instead being opposed is the imposition of radical racial narratives, including that white people are inherently racist ("subconscious bias"), that the American Revolution was fought primarily to protect slavery (it wasn't), that skin color determines all (when it should determine nothing), and that America continues to be so pervaded by "systemic racism" as to require race-conscious solutions which contradict traditional liberal principles (reparations for slavery, racial preferences and quotas in the name of "equity," etc.).

No one wants to shelter little white kids from the ugly truths of the American past involving race, but some people also don't seem to understand that indoctrination and education are not the same thing; indeed, they are fundamentally incompatible.

• A similar form of misrepresentation by the left is occurring with respect to LGBT instruction in schools. Few who oppose such indoctrination bear any ill will toward LGBT folks, they simply don't want sex education (LGBT or otherwise) taught to their 5- and 6-year-olds, because it is age-inappropriate.

This is not an unreasonable or bigoted position, it's common sense.

It is no more censorship to say that subjects like gender "fluidity" and "dysphoria" shouldn't be taught to first-graders than to say that Penthouse magazine shouldn't be part of their required reading list or the Playboy Channel shouldn't be playing in the lunchroom.

• While a pro-Democrat media is a powerful asset for the Democratic Party, it can sometimes also be a liability. When our "watchdogs" become lap dogs, any kind of "quality control" is removed from policies and decision-making (similar to what occurs in and ultimately destroys authoritarian systems).

Watching the Biden administration careen from unforced error to unforced error with no apparent capacity for course correction for two years now, it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that its decision-making is based on the assumption that the media will always be there to protect it, to exaggerate its (scant) accomplishments, minimize its (many) mistakes, and generally dismiss and often not even report criticism coming from the other side.

In short, when you believe the media will loyally repeat your talking points and spin whenever you make mistakes or stupid policy decisions, you make more mistakes and stupid policy decisions, excused as you are (or believe yourself to be) from the consequences of your errors. You learn nothing from such mistakes because they cost you nothing.

• What Jonathan Haidt has called "safetyism" is being pushed throughout American society by fearful and timid souls in a way that is both destructive and futile. Such safetyism seeks to eliminate all risk based on the proposition that "if it saves just one life, it is worth it" (perhaps the dumbest 10 words ever uttered by human beings).

It was especially ugly to see some pundits attempt to exploit the Damar Hamlin situation in order to attack the sport of football, even though what happened to him could just as easily have occurred while in the shower, jogging, or playing beach volleyball.

There have been thousands of players taken in the NFL draft over the decades, but few have declined the opportunity. There are also millions of men out there who played football at one level or another when they were young, from Pop Warner on up.

Were they all stupid to have done so, ignorant and incapable of properly assessing their own interests. or is it more likely that those criticizing those decisions are simply all-purpose scolds who spend most of their time thinking up new ways to pester their neighbors?

It is, within this context, instructive that the first question allegedly asked by Hamlin when regaining consciousness was who won the game.

If you don't like football, don't play it or allow your kids to play it. Leave the rest of us who enjoy it alone. Our lives are not yours to control, and we, not you, decide what risks we do and don't take.

• The central problem during the pandemic wasn't "misinformation," it was suppression of competing views and criticism on the grounds of combating alleged misinformation.

The lockdowns, school and business closings, and mask mandates had little basis in science and will almost certainly come to be viewed, if they are not already, as disastrous responses to a serious but manageable public health threat. And those disastrous responses occurred, at least in part, because legitimate criticism, vigorous debate, and contrary scientific opinions and findings were discouraged and even censored.

A decade from now, the big story regarding the pandemic won't be the pandemic per se, but how supposedly intelligent human beings responded to it in a hysterical fashion as little related to science as the discovery of witches in Salem.

It was the critics of lockdowns and school closings who were "following the science," not those who sought to censor them.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.