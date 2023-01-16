NWA EDITORIAL | Fort Smith directors apply a different standard to park’s flag display

Fort Smith city directors made a banner decision the other day.

Followers of local politics know how controversial -- at least as measured by litigation -- the city's removal of flags from a display at Riverfront Park has been. Two years ago, city staff removed the Flags over Fort Smith display that included the standards representing countries throughout history that have controlled the area known as Fort Smith. That included a flag representing the Confederacy.

In 2021, though, the state Legislature passed the misguided Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act, a measure responding to the removal of Confederate-oriented monuments around the country. A challenge to the flags' removal suggested the city should be forced by that law to return the Confederate and other flags to their place of honor.

Understandably, some people in the 21st century are fine with seeing a Confederate flag in a history museum. To see it as part of a contemporary display, flapping in a place that can be mistaken (or perhaps not) as a modern-day endorsement, can be unsettling to say the least.

The city says it removed the flags because they became tattered, and their flag vendor stopped selling Confederate flags. Their solution was to instead exhibit flags of the six branches of the military along with the United States flag in Riverfront Park.

On Tuesday, the city directors approved a plan to install the military and U.S. flags and declared the display is not intended to be a historical monument. It's intended to be temporary, the measure said.

Will that declaration be enough to make the new display acceptable under the law? Don't be surprised if someone decides to ask a judge that question.

We can't blame the city for trying to dodge the state law, which is a keen example of state government overreach that will discourage cities and counties from erecting any new historic monuments. Whether their legal strategy will work remains to be seen, but the city clearly isn't waving a white flag.