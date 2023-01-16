BASKETBALL

Monk fined for taunting

Houston's Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento's Malik Monk (Bentonville) have been fined for an on-court altercation during Friday's game, and Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate with the Rockets were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area. The NBA announced the discipline on Sunday, when Green and Tate served their suspensions against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mathews was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation after pursuing a loose ball and taunting Monk. Monk was fined $25,000 for continuing the altercation and taunting Mathews. Eason's $30,000 fine involved escalating the situation and making inadvertent contact with a referee during the fourth quarter of the Kings' 139-114 win over the Rockets. Mathews, Monk and Eason were given technical fouls and ejected.

Liberty adding 2021 MVP

The New York Liberty are finalizing a trade for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones as part of a three-team deal with the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, according to a person familiar with the situation. Connecticut would receive the No. 6 pick in the draft as well as Rebecca Allen from New York and Tyasha Harris from Dallas. The Wings would get Natasha Howard and Crystal Dangerfield from the Liberty. Kayla Thornton will head to New York. Jones, 29, had one year left on her contract with the Sun. She averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season to help Connecticut reach the WNBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.

BASEBALL

Padres sign 16-year old

The San Diego Padres signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas of Caracas, Venezuela, to a $5.6 million bonus on Sunday, the first day of the international signing period. Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year's class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother of Jose Salas, one of the top prospects in the Miami Marlins system. The Salas brothers have a long pedigree. Their father, Jose Antonio, played in the Atlanta Braves' organization; their uncle, Jose Gregorio, played in the Toronto Blue Jays' system; and their grandfather, Jose Gregorio, played in the Houston Astros' and Kansas City Royals' systems. Also Sunday, the Washington Nationals signed outfielder Elian Soto, the 17-year-old brother of Padres right fielder Juan Soto. The Texas Rangers signed outfielder Pablo Guerrero, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and younger brother of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cubs, Mancini reach deal

Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last season after arriving Aug. 1 from Baltimore in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay. He struggled at the plate with Houston and finished the season batting .239 with 18 home runs, 63 RBI and a .710 OPS overall for the Orioles and Astros.

WINTER SPORTS

Hall picks up bobsled gold

Britain's Brad Hall got the second World Cup four-man bobsled win of his career Sunday, holding off three German sleds for the victory in Altenberg, Germany. And Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. helped thwart what would have been a German sweep in the women's bobsled race, tying for bronze. Hall drove to the win in 1 minute, 48.22 seconds. Christoph Hafer of Germany was second in 1:48.31, Johannes Lochner third in 1:48.48 and Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich was fourth in 1:48.74.

Norway gets a sweep

Henrik Kristoffersen raced through steady falling snow to win a World Cup slalom Sunday and give Norway a three-race weekend sweep in Wengen, Switzerland. For the third consecutive day, in three different disciplines, a Norwegian won with a home Swiss racer runner-up. Kristoffersen finished 0.20 seconds ahead of first-run leader Loic Meillard who was denied giving Switzerland a first win for 36 years in its classic World Cup slalom.

Vitola earns two medals

Elina Ieva Vitola of Latvia won a pair of medals on Sunday in World Cup luge races in Sigulda, Latvia. Vitola helped host Latvia win the team relay and she was third in the women's singles event. In the relay, Vitola, Kristers Aparjods and the doubles team of Martins Bots and Roberts Plume finished in 2 minutes, 13.143 seconds. In the women's race, Anna Berreiter won in 1:24.600, just ahead of German teammate Dajana Eitberger (1:24.631). Vitola was third in 1:24.637.