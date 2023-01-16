One dead in Wedington Woods early morning fire





FAYETTEVILLE -- One person died Saturday morning in a fire in the Wedington Woods area of Washington County, according to the Wedington Fire Department's Facebook page.

Another person was able to escape, according to the post.

Several crews, including from the Wedington, Fayetteville, Wheeler and Farmington fire departments, responded to a structure fire at 6:15 a.m., the post states. The building was engulfed in flames upon the first responders' arrival, eliminating the possibility of entry.

The victim has not been identified, and the cause of the fire was not stated.



