OPINION | A WORD: Here’s an easy puzzle for you, Arkansas

Do you recognize the common word described by all these definitions?
Let's play Obfuscation.
Today's word contains five letters and can be an adjective, verb or noun.
? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ The residence of a religious community.
◼️ The building or room in which a legislative, deliberative or consultative assembly meets.
◼️ One of the 12 equal sectors into which the celestial sphere is divided.
◼️ All parts of a family, from ancestors to descendants.
◼️ A place of business.
◼️ A place of entertainment.
◼️ A building in which gambling occurs.
◼️ The audience at a stage production.
◼️ A type of dance music.
◼️ The 12-foot circle around the tee within which a curling stone must rest in order to count.
◼️ To provide quarters for; to shelter.
Our Jan. 9 word was "dry." I'll print today's answer Jan. 23, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.
