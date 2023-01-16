OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





Happy birthday Jan. 16: Hand in hand with loved ones, you'll face the world together, heart fortified by the strong sense of belonging that threads through the year. More highlights: the deliciously frightening sensation of falling in love, the warm sun on your skin for carefree days on end and a new and completely wonderful responsibility.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Time spent with people you can't seem to connect with on any level that matters to you can be much lonelier than being alone. This is why it's better to venture out on your own than to bother with even mediocre company.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are the one who people talk to when they want to get the word out. Being socially connected is a sort of superpower, and you wield it carefully, keeping confidences, upholding diplomacy and doing the maintenance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you don't know, account for or use what you have, it's easy to think you need more. Taking stock is the step in your day that keeps your life at a surplus -- of joy, money, creativity and whatever else you want a lot of.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): To martyr yourself in the name of love is to know resentment. That's not to say a sacrifice isn't called for. Make it easy for now. Start by giving what you want to give, what you have a surplus of or what you won't miss.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's as though someone called a meeting without knowing the purpose of it. It's an opportunity to supply your own. The others will be grateful that you did. Self-appointed leaders are sometimes the best kind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You make your own fun and then you make fun for others. You can never guarantee that everyone's going to enjoy it, but the probability is high because you know how to create a comfortable and playful atmosphere.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In order to distinguish between sense and nonsense, it helps to encounter both. The nonsense you come across today will either humor you or act as the contrast you need to discern good sense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When you are new to the game, it is best to observe quietly until you get used to it. You do not have to know all the rules before playing the game, but at the very least you need to know enough to avoid bothering others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sometimes a leap of faith is a jump into unknown territory, but right now it looks a lot more like staying in one place because you believe it will work, improve and ultimately be what you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Seek friends with similar interests and groups that value the same things you do. When you have a sense of belonging, you can relax and settle into being your best self. Your spirit will be made light by a kindred soul.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Some people seem to be gliding gracefully through a beautiful life, but you'll check on them anyway because you never totally trust appearances, especially if there are selfies involved. Smiles sometimes hide the hurt.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll keep your own rules and obey your wise self-guidance. Going to bed early can do wonders for your outlook. Your energy will be strong on Tuesday, which will be a good day for changing the world.

KING'S RETROGRADE

The Scorpio moon in a visionary trine to Neptune rains down drops of hope to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Now to overcome the tension of Mercury retrograde and a lunar square to Saturn in Aquarius... "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." — Martin Luther King Jr.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The Pulitzer Prize-, Grammy-, Emmy-, and Tony award-winning Capricorn Lin-Manuel Miranda started his career in a hip-hop group, which informed his novel approach to American history expressed through one of the most successful Broadway sensations of all time, "Hamilton." In the forthcoming television series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," Miranda will star as Hermes, a god the Romans knew as Mercury. Miranda's sun, moon and Mercury are in Capricorn, the sign of moguls.



