OTHERS SAY: Dog and pony show at the border

If the border always looked like it did when President Joe Biden visited, he wouldn't have needed to make the trip.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden visited the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since taking office.

Before he came, authorities cleared out migrants' tent cities and shipped some migrants back into Mexico.

"People are saying that if you are out in the streets the Border Patrol will get you and deport you because the President is coming to El Paso and they don't want to show him the reality of things," Maria Rodriguez, a 23-year-old from Venezuela, said per The New York Post.

As it turns out, the Biden administration does know how to secure the border. Oh, the irony. That wasn't the only moment of blissful ignorance. He visited a port of entry and the El Paso County Migrant Services Center, but officials kept illegal immigrants out of view. Biden's incoherent border policy has been such a disaster that he couldn't be seen confronting the chaos he caused.

This visit was obviously a political ploy. Biden is eyeing a re-election bid. The border crisis is a real weak spot. Even Democratic officials are now complaining about the burden of providing services to illegal immigrants. The public generally disapproves of Biden's performance on this issue, too.

It's nice that Biden visited the border. Now it's time to stop the record number of illegal crossings.